Lando Norris: McLaren dominant despite tweaks after rival ‘complaints’

Lando Norris says McLaren enjoyed one of their “most dominant” performances at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix amid the controversy surrounding their rear wing.

Despite the wing, which was seen flexing at high speed at the previous race in Baku, passing the FIA’s tests, McLaren have been asked to modify the component after complaints from rival teams.

Norris took a swipe at McLaren’s rivals after claiming a dominant victory in Singapore to further reduce title rival Max Verstappen’s championship advantage down to 52 points with six races remaining.

“We’ve not changed anything on the car from here to last weekend or the weekend before,” Norris said.

“We’ve even had to make tweaks to some of our wings and things that people have complained about. But we’ve still had a great weekend and probably one of our most dominant weekends here.

“I don’t think that’s made the difference, honestly. It was just that the car’s been mega for a good amount of time. I’ve not been able to come out on top for quite a few of them when I felt like I had the pace and I had the ability to do. Some of that is down to my own fault and not executing things well enough.

“So I’ve paid the price for not doing a good enough job at times. But when I lead after turn one and things are a bit more straightforward then we can have a day like today.”

Norris was in total command of Sunday’s grand prix but survived two brushes with the walls, the first of which caused minor damage to his front wing.

“The team said that there was something with the front wing maybe being a little bit off. I hit the front wing against the barrier, so it might have tweaked it a touch, but I don’t think probably much to change it,” he explained.

“But it’s hard to know. On these cars, as soon as you tweak something a tiny bit, it can have quite a big impact, but nothing that I was probably feeling.”