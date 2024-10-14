Ex-Ferrari F1 boss explains why he would not have signed Lewis Hamilton

Former Ferrari F1 boss Mattia Binotto has conceded he would not have signed Lewis Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Mattia Binotto says Lewis Hamilton’s blockbuster switch to Ferrari would not have happened if he was still in charge of the F1 team.

Hamilton shocked the F1 world when it was announced in February that he would be leaving Mercedes at the end of the season in order to make the move to Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion will partner Charles Leclerc from 2025, replacing Carlos Sainz, who in turn is joining Williams.

But speaking to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sera, new Audi chief Binotto, who was team principal at Ferrari between 2019 and 2022, admitted he would not have signed Hamilton.

Asked if Hamilton’s move would have happened during his tenure as Ferrari boss, Binotto replied: ”No. But he did very well to go to Ferrari, I agree with his decision.”

Explaining his reasoning, Binotto said he believes Ferrari should be prioritising Leclerc.

"Ferrari had focused on other drivers,” he added. “And if the talent is Leclerc, I think he is the one who should be accompanied to the objective in some way.”

Hamilton will link up with his former ART Grand Prix boss Fred Vasseur, who took over from Binotto, at Ferrari.

The Briton, who will be 40 when he makes his Ferrari debut, hopes to follow in Michael Schumacher’s footsteps at the famous Italian team.

“It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions from the moment I signed the contract - telling my boss, that was terrifying,” Hamilton told The Times.

“But it is so exciting because I remember as a kid watching Michael. Every driver watches that car and you’re like, ‘What would it be like to sit in the red cockpit?’”

Hamilton joins Ferrari aiming to claim a record-breaking eighth world championship and end the Scuderia’s barren spell without a world title. 

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4h ago
Politician calls for investigation into Liberty Media over monopoly fear
MotoGP
MotoGP
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Marc Marquez disadvantage? Claims of a key change to GP23
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
5h ago
Mattia Binotto’s ‘climbing Everest’ admission about Audi F1 project
Mattia Binotto
Mattia Binotto
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Why MotoGP at Phillip Island is so special
MotoGP Phillip Island
MotoGP Phillip Island
© Gold and Goose
BSB
News
6h ago
Kyle Ryde reveals key attribute in BSB 2024 title win
Kyle Ryde
Kyle Ryde

More News

F1
News
7h ago
Lewis Hamilton will ‘end up in the Vatican’ if he delivers F1 title for Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Sylvain Guintoli offers update after heartbreaking announcement
Sylvain Guintoli
Sylvain Guintoli
RR
News
8h ago
Iconic road race set for long-awaited comeback with resurfacing planned
Tandragee 100
Tandragee 100
BSB
News
8h ago
Davey Todd wins Superstock title - but his BSB future is uncertain
Davey Todd
Davey Todd
MotoGP
News
8h ago
Jorge Lorenzo “didn’t accept” Marc Marquez’s MotoGP riding style
Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha, 2013 Spanish MotoGP
Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha, 2013 Spanish MotoGP
© Gold and Goose