Ex-Ferrari F1 boss explains why he would not have signed Lewis Hamilton

Mattia Binotto says Lewis Hamilton’s blockbuster switch to Ferrari would not have happened if he was still in charge of the F1 team.

Hamilton shocked the F1 world when it was announced in February that he would be leaving Mercedes at the end of the season in order to make the move to Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion will partner Charles Leclerc from 2025, replacing Carlos Sainz, who in turn is joining Williams.

But speaking to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sera, new Audi chief Binotto, who was team principal at Ferrari between 2019 and 2022, admitted he would not have signed Hamilton.

Asked if Hamilton’s move would have happened during his tenure as Ferrari boss, Binotto replied: ”No. But he did very well to go to Ferrari, I agree with his decision.”

Explaining his reasoning, Binotto said he believes Ferrari should be prioritising Leclerc.

"Ferrari had focused on other drivers,” he added. “And if the talent is Leclerc, I think he is the one who should be accompanied to the objective in some way.”

Hamilton will link up with his former ART Grand Prix boss Fred Vasseur, who took over from Binotto, at Ferrari.

The Briton, who will be 40 when he makes his Ferrari debut, hopes to follow in Michael Schumacher’s footsteps at the famous Italian team.

“It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions from the moment I signed the contract - telling my boss, that was terrifying,” Hamilton told The Times.

“But it is so exciting because I remember as a kid watching Michael. Every driver watches that car and you’re like, ‘What would it be like to sit in the red cockpit?’”

Hamilton joins Ferrari aiming to claim a record-breaking eighth world championship and end the Scuderia’s barren spell without a world title.