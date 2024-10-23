Lando Norris’ ‘inexplicable' defence against Max Verstappen scrutinised

Legendary F1 commentator Martin Brundle has described Lando Norris’ attempt at defending the lead from Max Verstappen on the opening lap of the United States Grand Prix as ‘inexplicable’.

Norris starred in qualifying as he clinched pole position ahead of the faster Red Bull.

While he did benefit from the timing of the yellow flags caused by George Russell, Norris delivered one of the best laps of his F1 career when it mattered.

Fast forward to race day though, Norris dropped to fourth on the opening lap as Verstappen attempted to overtake him down the inside.

Verstappen’s move ultimately handed Charles Leclerc the lead of the race out of the first corner.

Writing in his Sky Sports F1 post-race column, Brundle analysed the start: “ Norris delivered a stunning lap for pole position in qualifying for the main Grand Prix at the same time as Verstappen lost a little time in turn 19.

“On the second and final run in Q3 Norris looked like he'd struggle to beat his first effort, but Verstappen appeared on target to improve. It all became incidental as George Russell pushed his luck on the entry kerb into turn 19 and slammed the barriers bringing the session to an end.

“His car would need serious repairs and loss of some upgraded parts, confining him to a pit lane start. At the start of the Grand Prix everyone got away in unison and Norris knew he had to defend the inside line into the first corner. It had worked well for him on this line the day before. Inexplicably he still left reasonable space on the inside and Verstappen wasted no time in filling it.

“They both inevitably ran quite wide on the exit, Norris now off the track. The race director and stewards take a more lenient view on the opening lap as the cars are bound to be in multiple close contact throughout, and the incident wasn't even raised for the stewards to debate.”

Verstappen was able to finish ahead of Norris after a controversial incident at Turn 12 resulted in the latter picking up a five-second time penalty.

With five races to go, Norris sits 57 points behind Verstappen.