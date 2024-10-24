Fernando Alonso ruled out of Mexico F1 media day through illness

Fernando Alonso will miss F1 media day for this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix through illness.

Aston Martin confirmed the news on Thursday that Alonso will not fulfil his media commitments in Mexico.

Alonso is celebrating his 400th F1 grand prix this weekend.

However, the Spaniard will not be present at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez when all 20 drivers are due to speak to the media later today.

Aston Martin confirmed the news on their X account.

They wrote: “Fernando Alonso is feeling unwell and will therefore not attend media day at the Mexico City Grand prix.

“Fernando is focused on feeling 100% for Friday and his planned return to the AMR24 for Free Practice 2.”

Alonso will have additional time to recover ahead of his expected return in FP2.

The two-time world champion was due to miss FP1 anyway as Felipe Drugovich is due to drive for the Silverstone-based team.

As per F1’s rules, all teams must run rookies on at least two occasions in FP1 sessions.

Aston Martin have already confirmed Jak Crawford will test for the team at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.