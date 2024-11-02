Lewis Hamilton calls for change as he returns to scene of Max Verstappen scrap

“The rules are still the same as they were back in 2021"

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton wants to see changes which will stop drivers dive-bombing into apexes.

The brazen manoeuvre happened last week in Mexico and became part of a wider discussion about how to interpret F1’s guidelines.

This weekend Hamilton returns to the Sao Paulo Grand Prix where, three years ago, he was pushed off-track by Max Verstappen in a similar fashion to last week’s controversy involving Lando Norris.

“Performance-wise, we've been a bit in No Man's Land, so we're not really receiving too much from behind or we're not really attacking too many at the front,” Hamilton said of his Mercedes’ competitiveness.

“So the rules are still the same as they were back in 2021.

“So what we saw in 2021 with myself and Max is still happening today and will continue until perhaps they make a change.

“And also, the tracks, with all the run-off areas, don't help. If it was gravel or grass, they wouldn't be going all the way out there.

“So it'll be interesting to see the development. Hopefully they'll make some changes for next year.”

Verstappen was penalised twice last weekend at the Mexico City Grand Prix for his clashes with title rival Norris.

The driving style of the Red Bull star has been under scrutiny all week since.

Hamilton might not be in the championship battle this season but he assessed the scrap between Verstappen and Norris.

“I think it's really exciting for the sport, firstly,” he said.

“The last couple of years, not necessarily so exciting, obviously, with Max just leading the way, and that sometimes happens.

“But I think it's been really exciting for the fans to see that it can go right down to the wire at the end of the year.

“There's still a possibility of Lando catching up. He's got to get 11 points more or something in each race or something over these next races, which is definitely possible with the performance they have.

“We all know Max and his strengths and can't really say too many weaknesses, if any.

“And you've got, obviously, Lando, who's really risen to the occasion and has been really leading the team.

“I haven't really spent too much time looking at how they're racing and how they're positioning the cars.

“Obviously, everyone knows what happened in the last race or the last two races, but everyone will have an opinion on it.

“But at the end of the day, those two are the drivers. They know what they're doing.

“I'm really excited to see what happens over these next races. I'm just hoping that I can at least have a good seat view to watch it all as they'll be ahead.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
4m ago
Lando Norris “not proud” of Brazil sprint win after McLaren team orders
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
Results
44m ago
2024 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Sprint Results
Lap 1 in São Paulo
Lap 1 in São Paulo
F1
News
46m ago
Oscar Piastri gives up Brazil sprint win to Lando Norris, Max Verstappen faces investigation
Oscar Piastri moved over for McLaren teammate Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri moved over for McLaren teammate Lando Norris
MotoGP
News
1h ago
VR46 offers update on Fabio Di Giannantonio after season-ending surgery
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Recurring vibration issue strikes Jack Miller in Malaysian MotoGP Sprint
Jack Miller, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
Jack Miller, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose

More News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Pedro Acosta “was close to hitting” Jack Miller “20 times” in Malaysian MotoGP Sprint
Pedro Acosta, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Pedro Acosta, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
1h ago
2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
F1
News
2h ago
Charles Leclerc fined €10,000 for swearing in Mexico F1 press conference
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
F1
News
2h ago
McLaren would release Gabriel Bortoleto as ‘done deal’ Sauber claim emerges
Gabriel Bortoleto
Gabriel Bortoleto
F1
News
2h ago
Starting grid for F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint race after penalties
Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri