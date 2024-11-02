Lewis Hamilton calls for change as he returns to scene of Max Verstappen scrap

Lewis Hamilton wants to see changes which will stop drivers dive-bombing into apexes.

The brazen manoeuvre happened last week in Mexico and became part of a wider discussion about how to interpret F1’s guidelines.

This weekend Hamilton returns to the Sao Paulo Grand Prix where, three years ago, he was pushed off-track by Max Verstappen in a similar fashion to last week’s controversy involving Lando Norris.

“Performance-wise, we've been a bit in No Man's Land, so we're not really receiving too much from behind or we're not really attacking too many at the front,” Hamilton said of his Mercedes’ competitiveness.

“So the rules are still the same as they were back in 2021.

“So what we saw in 2021 with myself and Max is still happening today and will continue until perhaps they make a change.

“And also, the tracks, with all the run-off areas, don't help. If it was gravel or grass, they wouldn't be going all the way out there.

“So it'll be interesting to see the development. Hopefully they'll make some changes for next year.”

Verstappen was penalised twice last weekend at the Mexico City Grand Prix for his clashes with title rival Norris.

The driving style of the Red Bull star has been under scrutiny all week since.

Hamilton might not be in the championship battle this season but he assessed the scrap between Verstappen and Norris.

“I think it's really exciting for the sport, firstly,” he said.

“The last couple of years, not necessarily so exciting, obviously, with Max just leading the way, and that sometimes happens.

“But I think it's been really exciting for the fans to see that it can go right down to the wire at the end of the year.

“There's still a possibility of Lando catching up. He's got to get 11 points more or something in each race or something over these next races, which is definitely possible with the performance they have.

“We all know Max and his strengths and can't really say too many weaknesses, if any.

“And you've got, obviously, Lando, who's really risen to the occasion and has been really leading the team.

“I haven't really spent too much time looking at how they're racing and how they're positioning the cars.

“Obviously, everyone knows what happened in the last race or the last two races, but everyone will have an opinion on it.

“But at the end of the day, those two are the drivers. They know what they're doing.

“I'm really excited to see what happens over these next races. I'm just hoping that I can at least have a good seat view to watch it all as they'll be ahead.”