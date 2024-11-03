Wet F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix red-flagged after Franco Colapinto crash

The F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix has been suspended after 33 laps.

Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto

The F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix has been red-flagged following a big crash for Williams’ Franco Colapinto.

Colapinto lost control of his Williams coming out of the final corner and slammed into the barriers while the race was neutralised by the Safety Car amid worsening heavy rain.

The Argentinian was unhurt in the incident but race control immediately red-flagged the race on Lap 33 following the shunt.

Esteban Ocon was leading the race at the time of the suspension, ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly.

All three drivers are yet to make a pit stop and will benefit hugely from the red flag period, which will enable them to make a free tyre change.

Verstappen’s championship rival Lando Norris is fourth in his McLaren ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell, who snatched the lead from Norris at the start.

Both Russell and Norris pitted during a Virtual Safety Car prior to the Safety Car period and red flag. 

Yuki Tsunoda, Charles Leclerc, Oscar Piastri, Fernando Alonso and Liam Lawson make up the rest of the top-10 at the time of the red flag. 

An FIA spokesperson has confirmed the race will resume with a rolling restart once conditions have improved sufficiently. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

