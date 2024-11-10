Red Bull warned it’s “too soon” to pick one “hyped” driver option

Red Bull have been warned off Franco Colapinto, and told “it’s too soon” to put him in their car.

Williams driver Colapinto has emerged as an option for Red Bull, should they get rid of the under-pressure Sergio Perez.

But a difficult weekend in Brazil at the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix was a reminder of Colapinto’s inexperience.

“The hype around this guy has gone up a level, because he’s being linked not just to Red Bull, but to Red Bull Racing,” said F1 Nation podcast host Tom Clarkson.

“For a young guy at just his sixth grand prix, it must be hard to focus on the job at hand.

“Everywhere you go, there are people in the paddock wanting to stop you. Christian Horner is coming to see you in the hospitality area.

“He’s not got three weeks to reset and come back in Vegas to do what he does so well.”

Alex Jacques replied: “It has been a whirlwind, the reset will be important for him to have downtime, clear his head and look at his options.

“The fact he’s got options in Formula 1 is testament to what he has done.

“It was a really difficult task, F1 in the wet at Sao Paulo. It was always going to be tricky, and it wasn’t the finest moment of his career.

“I think Red Bull would be too soon.”

Clarkson agreed: “Come on, way too soon!”

Jacques said: “Don’t do that to him. Don’t rush a driver.”

Clarkson: “It’s not just Red Bull. It’s Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen.”

Jacques said: “No-one fancies that. That seat has taken great drivers and made them look ordinary, then they recover their careers to look great again.

“Who was on the podium [in Brazil?] Pierre Gasly.”

Williams left to rue ‘expensive’ race

A nightmare in Brazil for Williams saw them slide to ninth in the constructors’ championship.

Colapinto crashed in qualifying, then out of the grand prix, amid terrible, wet conditions. Teammate Alex Albon did not even start the race, after a shunt during qualifying earlier on the same day.

“It couldn’t have been more expensive,” Jacques commented. “Three crashes in a day!

“It was too difficult for Franco to learn how to manipulate the car in the rain.

“But Alex’s first run in qualifying was outstanding. P2 before he dropped it into the wall.

“He could’ve had what [Alpine’s podium duo Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly] had! It was on the table!”

Clarkson said: “So near, yet so far. But we saw Alex do what he does best - drive with confidence and with the speed of other points of his career.

“People said ‘the pressure of Colapinto, is it getting to him?’ He answered his critics.”