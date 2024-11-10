Red Bull warned it’s “too soon” to pick one “hyped” driver option

“Don’t do that to him. Don’t rush a driver.”

Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto

Red Bull have been warned off Franco Colapinto, and told “it’s too soon” to put him in their car.

Williams driver Colapinto has emerged as an option for Red Bull, should they get rid of the under-pressure Sergio Perez.

But a difficult weekend in Brazil at the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix was a reminder of Colapinto’s inexperience.

“The hype around this guy has gone up a level, because he’s being linked not just to Red Bull, but to Red Bull Racing,” said F1 Nation podcast host Tom Clarkson.

“For a young guy at just his sixth grand prix, it must be hard to focus on the job at hand.

“Everywhere you go, there are people in the paddock wanting to stop you. Christian Horner is coming to see you in the hospitality area.

“He’s not got three weeks to reset and come back in Vegas to do what he does so well.”

Alex Jacques replied: “It has been a whirlwind, the reset will be important for him to have downtime, clear his head and look at his options.

“The fact he’s got options in Formula 1 is testament to what he has done.

“It was a really difficult task, F1 in the wet at Sao Paulo. It was always going to be tricky, and it wasn’t the finest moment of his career.

“I think Red Bull would be too soon.”

Clarkson agreed: “Come on, way too soon!”

Jacques said: “Don’t do that to him. Don’t rush a driver.”

Clarkson: “It’s not just Red Bull. It’s Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen.”

Jacques said: “No-one fancies that. That seat has taken great drivers and made them look ordinary, then they recover their careers to look great again.

“Who was on the podium [in Brazil?] Pierre Gasly.”

Williams left to rue ‘expensive’ race

A nightmare in Brazil for Williams saw them slide to ninth in the constructors’ championship.

Colapinto crashed in qualifying, then out of the grand prix, amid terrible, wet conditions. Teammate Alex Albon did not even start the race, after a shunt during qualifying earlier on the same day.

“It couldn’t have been more expensive,” Jacques commented. “Three crashes in a day!

“It was too difficult for Franco to learn how to manipulate the car in the rain.

“But Alex’s first run in qualifying was outstanding. P2 before he dropped it into the wall.

“He could’ve had what [Alpine’s podium duo Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly] had! It was on the table!”

Clarkson said: “So near, yet so far. But we saw Alex do what he does best - drive with confidence and with the speed of other points of his career.

“People said ‘the pressure of Colapinto, is it getting to him?’ He answered his critics.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
7h ago
Casey Stoner comes up short on novelty return to racing
Casey Stoner
Casey Stoner
MotoGP
News
9h ago
Will Marc Marquez somehow have the final say in the MotoGP title fight?
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
9h ago
Lewis Hamilton “not on holiday” when he joins Ferrari in 2025
Leclerc, Hamilton
Leclerc, Hamilton
MotoGP
News
11h ago
“Rude” Andrea Iannone a MotoGP champion? “It was never going to happen”
Andrea Iannone
Andrea Iannone
F1
News
11h ago
Romain Grosjean “the only way to survive” memory from fireball horror
Romain Grosjean
Romain Grosjean

More News

F1
News
13h ago
Red Bull warned it’s “too soon” to pick one “hyped” driver option
Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto
MotoGP
News
13h ago
Jorge Lorenzo: Ducati “didn’t even offer me €1m when contracts were worth €12m”
Jorge Lorenzo
Jorge Lorenzo
F1
News
15h ago
Ted Kravitz explains thrill of driving Alpine F1 car before their shock podiums
Alpine
Alpine
RR
News
15h ago
Michael Dunlop: “I work 9-5; I’m the only person winning without factory help”
Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop
F1
News
17h ago
Internal disagreement claim over Sergio Perez, temporary replacement suggested
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez