Lance Stroll blighted by unusual problem at F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Lance Stroll was prohibited at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix by an usual problem which needed an old-school solution.

The Aston Martin driver’s team radio did not work throughout the race, Sky Sports’ Ted Kravitz revealed afterwards.

Aston Martin and Stroll were forced to react on the fly when it became clear his communication tool was not functioning.

“I don’t know whether the transmission didn’t work. I am sure that the helmet was fine,” Kravitz said.

“But Lance didn’t have radio for the whole race.

“That was a bit of a problem when you consider that he started down the grid, and needed to get back.

“They had to communicate with Lance with the old way - with a pit board, to tell him when to come in and change various buttons that they needed him to change.”

Both Aston Martins were up against it on Sunday.

Fernando Alonso qualified in 17th and Stroll was at the back of the grid.

“Fernando went for early gains with a soft tyre which worked nicely. He was up to P13,” Kravitz reported.

“Then he pitted onto the hard and did two stops after that.

“Fernando ran P10 and held off Sergio Perez until Lap 45, then finished six seconds off a point.

“Bad luck, Aston. It almost worked, but for six seconds.

“Well done to Lance finished P15 without a radio.”

Aston Martin are solidified in fifth place in the constructors’ championship.

With two more rounds to go this season, they can look forward to welcoming legendary car designer Adrian Newey in March 2025.