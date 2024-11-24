Damon Hill notes Max Verstappen’s “occasional loss of control” after F1 title triumph

Damon Hill has riled up fans of Max Verstappen following his fourth F1 title win by mentioning his “occasional loss of self control” when reacting to the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Verstappen secured his fourth F1 title with a P5 finish in Las Vegas, crucially one place ahead of nearest rival Lando Norris.

Hill, who won the F1 world championship in 1996 with Williams, was vocal in his criticism of Verstappen following his driving at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

The 64-year-old reacted to Verstappen’s title win with a post on his X account.

He wrote: “Got to hand it to Red Bull and Max Verstappen. They absolutely smashed this generation of F1 regulations and of course Max has driven brilliantly (occasional loss of self control!)

“The event horizon of 7 titles looms into view. Maybe 8? That will keep us glued to F1.”

Hill's “loss of self control” remark was mainly a reference to when Verstappen pushed Norris off the track twice in Mexico, picking up two 10-second time penalties in the process.

Verstappen vented his frustration throughout the Hungarian Grand Prix - a race he finished fifth - but could have ended with a DNF after contact with Hamilton.

Hill's comment about Verstappen irked a number of fans, leading to a number of tweets directed at him.

This prompted a response from the ex-Sky F1 pundit.

Hill added: “Twitter used to be fun. But this X thing is not. Toxic people create their own toxic environments. They know no other. The non-toxic people have no option but to leave. This increases the concentration of toxicity until it becomes caustic. And we know what happens next.“

For Norris and McLaren, they will be hoping to wrap up the constructors’ title in Qatar next weekend.

They sit 24 points ahead of Ferrari with two rounds to go.

Commenting on McLaren, Hill said on his X account: “Some fine words from Lando in the pen. Also from Stella.

“Quick lick of the wounds and on to the Constructors and 2025. The War that never ends.”