Damon Hill notes Max Verstappen’s “occasional loss of control” after F1 title triumph

Damon Hill's immediate reaction to Max Verstappen's F1 title win in Las Vegas.

Damon Hill
Damon Hill

Damon Hill has riled up fans of Max Verstappen following his fourth F1 title win by mentioning his “occasional loss of self control” when reacting to the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Verstappen secured his fourth F1 title with a P5 finish in Las Vegas, crucially one place ahead of nearest rival Lando Norris.

Hill, who won the F1 world championship in 1996 with Williams, was vocal in his criticism of Verstappen following his driving at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

The 64-year-old reacted to Verstappen’s title win with a post on his X account.

He wrote: “Got to hand it to Red Bull and Max Verstappen. They absolutely smashed this generation of F1 regulations and of course Max has driven brilliantly (occasional loss of self control!)

“The event horizon of 7 titles looms into view. Maybe 8? That will keep us glued to F1.”

Hill's “loss of self control” remark was mainly a reference to when Verstappen pushed Norris off the track twice in Mexico, picking up two 10-second time penalties in the process.

Verstappen vented his frustration throughout the Hungarian Grand Prix - a race he finished fifth - but could have ended with a DNF after contact with Hamilton.

Hill's comment about Verstappen irked a number of fans, leading to a number of tweets directed at him.

This prompted a response from the ex-Sky F1 pundit.

Hill added: “Twitter used to be fun. But this X thing is not. Toxic people create their own toxic environments. They know no other. The non-toxic people have no option but to leave. This increases the concentration of toxicity until it becomes caustic. And we know what happens next.“

For Norris and McLaren, they will be hoping to wrap up the constructors’ title in Qatar next weekend.

They sit 24 points ahead of Ferrari with two rounds to go.

Commenting on McLaren, Hill said on his X account: “Some fine words from Lando in the pen. Also from Stella.

“Quick lick of the wounds and on to the Constructors and 2025. The War that never ends.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
One outgoing MotoGP boss “a huge loss” to up-and-coming team
Wilco Zeelenberg
Wilco Zeelenberg
F1
News
4h ago
A ditched F1 driver set to sign new deal for Mercedes role
Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Jack Miller advises KTM of the top problem to fix for 2025
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
WSBK
News
6h ago
Danilo Petrucci to enter 2025 Dakar Rally - but not on a bike!
Danilo Petrucci
Danilo Petrucci
F1
News
6h ago
Ferrari boss’ blunt verdict as Charles Leclerc says “being nice f**** me over”
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc

More News

BSB
News
6h ago
My grandmother was an Isle of Man TT legend, now I’m making history too
Jamie Hanks-Elliott
Jamie Hanks-Elliott
MotoGP
News
7h ago
‘Max Biaggi set records, Valentino Rossi was p**** off, unable to test the M1’
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
F1
Feature
8h ago
F1 Las Vegas GP driver ratings: George Russell proves he can be Mercedes' team leader
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
8h ago
How Max Verstappen kept focus on-track amid ‘messy’ Red Bull politics
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
9h ago
Explained: Pit stop mishap for F1 driver who had no mechanics
Alpine
Alpine