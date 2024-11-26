Michael Andretti breaks silence after 11th F1 team agreed without his name

The 11th Formula 1 team will not bear the Andretti name, as it once appeared.

But Michael Andretti, who fought tooth and nail to join the F1 grid, has spoken out for the first time about General Motors striking a deal to enter.

Cadillac, backed by General Motors, have an agreement in principle with F1 and the FIA to join the grid in 2026.

“The Cadillac F1 Team is made up of a strong group of people that have worked tirelessly to build an American works team,” Andretti said in his first comments since the deal was confirmed.

“I’m very proud of the hard work they have put in and congratulate all involved on this momentous next step. I will be cheering for you!”

However, the 11th F1 team will not sport the Andretti name.

Michael Andretti had previously attempted to get Andretti Global onto the F1 grid. Although the FIA approved, the existing 10 F1 teams did not. The door remained ajar to General Motors, though.

Andretti stepped down from his leadership role in September.

Handing over the reins to Dan Towriss, finally a deal has been provisionally struck but with the Cadillac and General Motors branding.

The only Andretti involvement in the new F1 project is Michael’s legendary father Mario Andretti, the former F1 champion, sitting on the board of directors.

The new team is set to join the grid in 2026, the first year of the new regulations.

They aim to build their own engines, and become a full works team, by the end of the decade.

Their engine provider for their first year in F1 remains unconfirmed.