Michael Andretti breaks silence after 11th F1 team agreed without his name

Michael Andretti had failed to strike deal to enter F1

Michael Andretti
Michael Andretti

The 11th Formula 1 team will not bear the Andretti name, as it once appeared.

But Michael Andretti, who fought tooth and nail to join the F1 grid, has spoken out for the first time about General Motors striking a deal to enter.

Cadillac, backed by General Motors, have an agreement in principle with F1 and the FIA to join the grid in 2026.

“The Cadillac F1 Team is made up of a strong group of people that have worked tirelessly to build an American works team,” Andretti said in his first comments since the deal was confirmed.

“I’m very proud of the hard work they have put in and congratulate all involved on this momentous next step. I will be cheering for you!”

However, the 11th F1 team will not sport the Andretti name.

Michael Andretti had previously attempted to get Andretti Global onto the F1 grid. Although the FIA approved, the existing 10 F1 teams did not. The door remained ajar to General Motors, though.

Andretti stepped down from his leadership role in September.

Handing over the reins to Dan Towriss, finally a deal has been provisionally struck but with the Cadillac and General Motors branding.

The only Andretti involvement in the new F1 project is Michael’s legendary father Mario Andretti, the former F1 champion, sitting on the board of directors.

The new team is set to join the grid in 2026, the first year of the new regulations.

They aim to build their own engines, and become a full works team, by the end of the decade.

Their engine provider for their first year in F1 remains unconfirmed.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
9m ago
Lewis Hamilton offers “thrown in deep end” advice to F1’s 2025 newcomers
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP
News
19m ago
KTM attempts to stave off bankruptcy with restructuring
KTM
KTM
F1
News
1h ago
Red Bull technical director explains why “I'm not confident for '25”
RB20
RB20
BSB
News
1h ago
Glenn Irwin delivers clear verdict on current BSB rules
Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Marc Marquez: "Logically there is a status… Pecco calls the shots"
Marc Marquez, Estrella Galicia 0,0
Marc Marquez, Estrella Galicia 0,0

More News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
LCR Honda boss points at under-the-radar positive despite torrid season
Johann Zarco
Johann Zarco
F1
News
2h ago
Martin Brundle disputes Lewis Hamilton’s claim with reminder about George Russell
Hamilton, Russell, Sainz
Hamilton, Russell, Sainz
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Price set for fans to buy Valentino Rossi memorabilia to aid Valencia victims
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
BSB
News
3h ago
Yamaha team secures teenage 2025 British Supersport signing
JDM
JDM
MotoGP
News
3h ago
"Give some credit" demand for MotoGP's top non-Ducati rider
Brad Binder
Brad Binder