Helmut Marko questions “great harmony” between Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton in 2025

Red Bull F1 consultant Helmut Marko is “curious to see” if there’s going to be “great harmony” between Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton when they team up at Ferrari for the 2025 season.

Hamilton will make the switch from Mercedes to Ferrari for the 2025 F1 season - a move that was announced back in February.

The switch brings an end to Hamilton’s long association with Mercedes having only ever raced in F1 powered by the German brand.

On paper, Ferrari will have the strongest driver line-up on the F1 grid, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it will be successful.

Speaking to Austrian publication OE24, Marko declared George Russell “more dominant” than Hamilton this year, while commenting on Ferrari’s driver line-up.

“Russell was already more dominant this year than Hamilton,” he said.

“In terms of drivers, Ferrari will be stronger next year, although I am curious to see if they are going to have great harmony within the team.”

During the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, there was clear friction between the current Ferrari drivers.

Leclerc was unhappy with Sainz after the race in Vegas, leading to an expletive-laden rant over team radio.

The Monegasque’s anger stemmed from Sainz overtaking him after the second round of pit stops after Ferrari told him not to.

Ferrari were expected to dominate in Las Vegas, but it was Mercedes, which took a 1-2 finish.

Marko feels Mercedes need to find more consistency to be a serious contender next year.

“In Las Vegas, there were special conditions because of the low temperatures,” Marko added.

“Let's wait and see if they perform in the last two races, which I don't expect. Hopefully, we can win at least one more race.”

