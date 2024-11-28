Sergio Perez has ‘100 per cent confidence’ he will be at Red Bull for F1 2025

Sergio Perez addresses speculation around his future ahead of this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez is adamant he will be on the F1 grid with Red Bull for next season.

Perez’s future continues to be a hot topic amid his abysmal run of form.

The Mexican hasn’t finished on the podium since the Chinese Grand Prix back in April.

His poor run of results has seen him drop to eighth in the drivers’ championship.

Consequently, Red Bull’s constructors’ challenge has fallen off, with the team sitting in third-place behind McLaren and Ferrari with two rounds to go.

Liam Lawson, Yuki Tsunoda and Franco Colapinto are all reportedly in the frame to replace Perez should Red Bull finally decide to replace him.

Speaking in the pre-race FIA press conference on Thursday in Qatar, where Crash.net are present in the paddock, Perez was asked if he has “100 per cent confidence” if he will be on the grid next year with Red Bull.

He simply replied: “Yeah, exactly.”

Explaining his torrid season further, Perez said: “It’s very difficult for people to understand who aren’t part of the team or who aren’t on a daily basis why from one race to another you’re so far away.

“I think when you are not able to extract 100 per cent of your car it’s irrelevant how good your car is. It is what has happened. I haven’t been able to extract 100 per cent out of my car because of the difficulties I have had in the last few months with it. I think that’s the main issue.

“You go through periods. As a team, we’re understanding and we’re working really hard to make sure we can fix them.”

In the last 14 races, Perez has scored just 43 points, with a best finish of sixth.

In the same time frame, Max Verstappen has scored 199 more points than Perez, highlighting the vast difference between the two drivers.

However, Perez is confident the team understands why he has been struggling.

“At the end of the day the team has all of the information,” he added. “There’s only so much I can say here. At the end of the day, they have all of the information. There’s a reason why we extended my contract during the year. At the end of the day, the team has everything. We exactly know where we are in terms of performance, in terms of issues, difficulties that we’ve had.

“We are a team and we know exactly internally where everything stands. We’re working really hard as a team to come through and get back into a much better season than the one we just had.” 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

