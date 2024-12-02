Explained: Why the FIA were reluctant to deploy Safety Car for debris in F1 Qatar GP

The FIA have responded to criticism they received for their handling of the F1 Qatar Grand Prix, outlining that it’s “normal practice” for the Safety Car not to be deployed due to debris.

Sunday’s race at the Lusail International Circuit was turned on its head due to a wing mirror from Alex Albon’s Williams.

The mirror was ejected onto the start-finish straight - but off the racing line.

Several laps later, Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas ran over it, scattering debris across the circuit.

It wasn’t until Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz picked up punctures that the Safety Car was ultimately deployed to clear the debris.

While Hamilton and Mercedes are unsure the debris was the cause of the punctures, the delay of the Safety Car had a significant impact on the race.

On Monday, the FIA explained they followed their unusual procedures and that a Virtual Safety Car would not have been a solution.

The FIA noted: “Normal practice is for the safety car not to be deployed if there is a small amount of debris, and off the racing line.

“The extensive debris after a car hit the mirror and the punctures that occurred shortly after forced the decision on a safety car.

“A VSC would not have been a solution, as the cars remain spread-out and there is not sufficient time for a marshal to clear the debris.

“The FIA constantly reviews its methods and processes and will analyse further the specific scenario, and discuss it with the teams, in order to see whether in the future a different course of action needs to be taken.”

Lando Norris’ hefty penalty

Another point of contention for the FIA and stewards was Lando Norris’ 10-second stop-go penalty.

The McLaren driver was handed the penalty for failing to slow down under double-waved yellow flags.

A 10-second stop-go penalty - besides from an outright disqualification - is the harshest penalty that can be given by the stewards.

Due to the timing of the Safety Car, it dropped Norris to the back of the field once it was served, before recovering to finish 10th.

The FIA explained that the penalty Norris received was in line “with the penalty guidilnes” given to the teams in February 2024.

Additionally, they noted Norris’ offence was a “serious compromise of safety” thus the harsh penalty.

Since 2014, a 10-second stop-go penalty was handed out on two previous occasions for the same offence.

Nikita Mazepin and Nicholas Latifi received the same penalty at the 2021 Austrian Grand Prix for ignoring double-waved yellows.

Similarly, the same for Kimi Raikkonen at the 2017 Belgian Grand Prix.

Safety Car lights

The FIA also confirmed that the Safety Car lights had malfunctioned during the second period.

The issue was discussed between Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri in the podium cooldown room.

The FIA explained: “During the 2nd safety car period, the lights malfunctioned.

“All teams were verbally advised that the SC would be coming in, so the re-start took place in the normal fashion.

“While the reason for the malfunction was identified and fixed, out of caution, the safety car was swapped in time for its 3rd deployment.”