Explained: Why the FIA were reluctant to deploy Safety Car for debris in F1 Qatar GP

The FIA have explained why they didn't deploy the Safety Car immediately to deal with the debris on track at the F1 Qatar Grand Prix, and the reasoning for Lando Norris' hefty penalty.

Max Verstappen leads the pack under the Safety Car
Max Verstappen leads the pack under the Safety Car

The FIA have responded to criticism they received for their handling of the F1 Qatar Grand Prix, outlining that it’s “normal practice” for the Safety Car not to be deployed due to debris.

Sunday’s race at the Lusail International Circuit was turned on its head due to a wing mirror from Alex Albon’s Williams.

The mirror was ejected onto the start-finish straight - but off the racing line.

Several laps later, Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas ran over it, scattering debris across the circuit.

It wasn’t until Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz picked up punctures that the Safety Car was ultimately deployed to clear the debris. 

While Hamilton and Mercedes are unsure the debris was the cause of the punctures, the delay of the Safety Car had a significant impact on the race.

On Monday, the FIA explained they followed their unusual procedures and that a Virtual Safety Car would not have been a solution.

The FIA noted: “Normal practice is for the safety car not to be deployed if there is a small amount of debris, and off the racing line.

“The extensive debris after a car hit the mirror and the punctures that occurred shortly after forced the decision on a safety car.

“A VSC would not have been a solution, as the cars remain spread-out and there is not sufficient time for a marshal to clear the debris.

“The FIA constantly reviews its methods and processes and will analyse further the specific scenario, and discuss it with the teams, in order to see whether in the future a different course of action needs to be taken.”

Lando Norris’ hefty penalty

Another point of contention for the FIA and stewards was Lando Norris’ 10-second stop-go penalty.

The McLaren driver was handed the penalty for failing to slow down under double-waved yellow flags.

A 10-second stop-go penalty - besides from an outright disqualification - is the harshest penalty that can be given by the stewards.

Due to the timing of the Safety Car, it dropped Norris to the back of the field once it was served, before recovering to finish 10th.

The FIA explained that the penalty Norris received was in line “with the penalty guidilnes” given to the teams in February 2024.

Additionally, they noted Norris’ offence was a “serious compromise of safety” thus the harsh penalty.

Since 2014, a 10-second stop-go penalty was handed out on two previous occasions for the same offence.

Nikita Mazepin and Nicholas Latifi received the same penalty at the 2021 Austrian Grand Prix for ignoring double-waved yellows.

Similarly, the same for Kimi Raikkonen at the 2017 Belgian Grand Prix.

Safety Car lights

The FIA also confirmed that the Safety Car lights had malfunctioned during the second period.

The issue was discussed between Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri in the podium cooldown room.

The FIA explained: “During the 2nd safety car period, the lights malfunctioned.

“All teams were verbally advised that the SC would be coming in, so the re-start took place in the normal fashion.

“While the reason for the malfunction was identified and fixed, out of caution, the safety car was swapped in time for its 3rd deployment.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
10m ago
Pedro Acosta: Martin made ‘super big step, deserved MotoGP title’
Jorge Martin, Pedro Acosta
Jorge Martin, Pedro Acosta
MotoGP
News
22m ago
Jack Miller admission reveals extent of 2024 KTM woes
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
MotoGP
News
49m ago
Tardozzi: Ducati MotoGP “dream team” tough to beat next year
Dall’Igna, Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP Test
Dall’Igna, Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP Test
F1
News
53m ago
Damon Hill hails “phenomenal” Max Verstappen after Qatar F1 win: “That says it all”
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Suzuki reveal fresh stance on MotoGP comeback
Joan Mir in 2020
Joan Mir in 2020

More News

MotoGP
Feature
1h ago
MotoGP 2024: 865 falls, Jerez highest, Phillip Island most treacherous corner
Marc Marquez crash, 2024 Spanish MotoGP Sprint, Jerez
Marc Marquez crash, 2024 Spanish MotoGP Sprint, Jerez
F1
Feature
1h ago
2024 F1 Qatar GP driver ratings: Lewis Hamilton's worst race at Mercedes?
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
1h ago
Everything we heard in Qatar as Sergio Perez rumours take new twist
Sergio Perez is heading for the Red Bull exit door
Sergio Perez is heading for the Red Bull exit door
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Jorge Martin on Ducati MotoGP snub: ‘How they managed it wasn’t really good’
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
F1
News
3h ago
George Russell “hysterics” in Qatar blasted by Christian Horner
George Russell and Max Verstappen are in a spat
George Russell and Max Verstappen are in a spat