Christian Horner hints at Red Bull regret over early Sergio Perez contract

Christian Horner suggests error in handing Sergio Perez early contract, writes Lewis Larkam in Abu Dhabi.

Sergio Perez and Christian Horner
Sergio Perez and Christian Horner

Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner has admitted giving Sergio Perez an early contract extension this season “didn’t work”.

Back in June, Red Bull handed Perez a fresh two-year contract covering the 2025 and 2026 seasons, but the Mexican’s continued run of poor form has seen his future be under the spotlight for several months.

Having failed to arrest his slide and scoring just 152 of Red Bull’s 581 points this year, which has played a big role in the team slipping to third place in the constructors’ championship, Perez now looks set to lose his drive for next season.

“Obviously at the time, Sergio was performing extremely well,” Horner told media including Crash.net on Friday.

“He had four podiums in the first five races, and, in order to settle his mind and extend that run of form for the rest of the season, we elected to go early, which obviously didn't work. That’s just life sometimes.

“I think with Checo you have to look beyond this year for the contribution that he's made to our team. He's been a great team player. He's a great person. He's extremely popular within the team.

“He's worked very hard over the four years that he's been with us and he's played a vital role in the Constructors' Championships that we've won, the five Grand Prix victories that he had in our car.

“It's been the most successful pairing that we've ever had finishing first and second in the Drivers' Championship last year. So I think nobody more is frustrated with the results than Checo, from his own high standards.

“That's obviously been painful for him, for the team. We’ve worked tremendously hard to try and support him and we'll continue to do so all the way up until the chequered flag on Sunday, where hopefully he can get a good result at the final race of the year.”

Red Bull have 'tremendous' options 

Liam Lawson, who currently races for Red Bull’s sister team RB, is viewed as the favourite to replace Perez and partner Max Verstappen, while Formula 2 championship contender Isack Hadjar could fill Lawson’s vacated seat at RB.

“We're fortunate that we've got a tremendous pool of talent,” Horner said.

“It was good to see Isack Hadjar getting a run out as well in free practice there. We've got two talented drivers in VCARB.

“But until the situation is clear with Sergio and what he wants to do, everything else is purely speculation.” 

Perez has been linked to an ambassadorial role for Red Bull, meaning he would remain under contract but would vacate his F1 drive.

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
6h ago
Nico Hulkenberg hit with F1 grid penalty for overtaking offence in Abu Dhabi
Nico Hulkenberg
Nico Hulkenberg
F1
News
6h ago
Starting grid for F1 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after Nico Hulkenberg penalty
Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz
Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz
F1
News
6h ago
George Russell joins exclusive club with qualifying triumph over Lewis Hamilton
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
6h ago
George Russell joins exclusive club with latest triumph over Lewis Hamilton
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
6h ago
Charles Leclerc refuses to give up on F1 title despite Q2 exit: “I believe in miracles”
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc

More News

F1
News
6h ago
Max Verstappen sheds light on F1 driver dinner after George Russell row
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
7h ago
Lewis Hamilton says bollard strike “just my luck” in nightmare qualifying
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
7h ago
Toto Wolff apologises to Lewis Hamilton for “idiotic mistake” | “We totally let him down”
Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff
F1
News
7h ago
Lando Norris wants to beat Ferrari “in style” after F1 Abu Dhabi GP pole
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
8h ago
Lando Norris takes Abu Dhabi pole with McLaren on course to claim F1 title
Lando Norris
Lando Norris