Daniel Ricciardo gives three-word response to F1 return amid Cadillac interest

Daniel Ricciardo has seemingly confirmed his retirement from F1.

Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo appears to be completely finished with F1 after his three-word response to a fan amid Cadillac’s potential interest in him.

Ricciardo bowed out of F1 following this year’s Singapore Grand Prix.

The Australian’s unimpressive form meant Red Bull decided to replace him with Liam Lawson for the final stretch of the 2024 F1 season.

With an 11th team set to join the grid in 2026, it could provide Ricciardo with an opportunity to get back involved.

However, the Australian has all but confirmed his retirement after a brief exchange with a fan over the weekend.

“No Cadillac?” a fan asked Ricciardo, with the former F1 driver replying: “Nah, I’m done.”

Cadillac’s options for 2026

Cadillac won’t be short of options for 2026, given the influx of new drivers onto the grid.

The likes of Ollie Bearman, Jack Doohan, Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Gabriel Bortoleto joining the grid next year has meant a number of experienced drivers have missed out.

Kevin Magnussen, Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu are all on the sidelines for 2025.

Sergio Perez could join that list if Red Bull decide to promote either Lawson or Yuki Tsunoda in his place.

Mario Andretti, who is an advisor for Cadillac, has admitted they want a young American driver, possibly Colton Herta, alongside someone with proven F1 experience.

He told NBC Sports: “You mentioning candidates - he’s [Herta] definitely one that’s considered.

“I think you have to keep those options open, since it’s going to be a whole next season where we’re not going to be players.

“There are more drivers available than teams at the moment.
“Ten teams seems a lot, but there’s a lot more drivers, a lot more talent out there.

“From our standpoint, I think the play at the beginning would be to have one experienced driver — nationality doesn’t matter — and then a young American talent. These are the objectives at the moment.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

