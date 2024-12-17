Max Verstappen slams McLaren’s ‘papaya rules’: ‘I would tell my engineer to shut up’

Max Verstappen has slammed McLaren’s ‘papaya rules’, describing them as “nonsense”.

McLaren introduced ‘papaya rules’ as a way to manage the on-track battles between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

‘Papaya rules’ were first heard at the Italian Grand Prix, where Piastri overtook Norris on the opening lap of the race at Monza.

Reflecting on the season, Verstappen was dismissive of McLaren’s use of team orders.

“This is another nonsense quote," Verstappen told Viaplay. “What is that referring to? Papaya rules... I have no use for that at all.

“When I'm told that by my engineer, I immediately say, 'Just shut up.' What is that supposed to mean?

“'You're allowed to race'. They should have solved all that much easier and better as a team.”

What are ‘papaya rules’?

‘Papaya rules’ are simply McLaren’s way of saying to their drivers - race cleanly and fairly.

At the Italian GP, before both cars made their second pit stop, Norris was closing Piastri down for the race lead, resulting in the infamous ‘papaya rules’ radio message.

Rules of engagement aren’t a new phenomenon in F1, although the phrase ‘papaya rules’ is certainly unusual.

Speaking at Monza in September, Stella explained ‘papaya rules’.

“Our recommendation is always racing with the papaya rules, whereby, when the car is papaya, like you are always careful with any other competitor, but if the car is papaya, you take even extra care,” he explained.

“We need to make sure, especially being the car so competitive, that we see the chequered flag and that we try and drive the race in synergy between our two drivers, rather than thinking that my main competitor is my teammate.

“We try to stay away from this kind of mindset, because it’s not productive.”