Valtteri Bottas has ‘already spoken’ to one F1 team about possible return in 2026

Valtteri Bottas has reportedly held talks with Cadillac over potentially driving for them in F1 2026.

Cadillac are set to become F1’s 11th team in 2026 after F1 approved their entry.

Despite resistance from the existing 10 teams, increased involvement from General Motors, with plans to build their own engine by the end of the decade, appeared to sway the sport’s top brass.

With 2026 not that far away, Cadillac will need to start thinking about drivers.

With five rookies joining the 2025 grid, a number of experienced options are on the sidelines.

One of those is Bottas, who has recently rejoined Mercedes as their reserve driver for next year.

According to F1 reporter Lawrence Barretto, Bottas has already had a conversation with new Cadillac boss Graeme Lowdon.

“I’ve known Graeme for a long time,” Bottas said. “I will imagine they will need some experience, they have a lot of work to do. It’s one opportunity for me.”

“At this stage of my career, I can still give so much to the sport. Building from scratch would be really interesting. The motivation is if you get things right and work together, if you get to your targets, it’ll be rewarding.”

Bottas endured a difficult final season with Sauber, failing to score a single championship point.

It meant he was outscored by Sauber teammate Zhou Guanyu.

Bottas’ own level of performance was still strong though, out-qualifying Zhou 21-3 in the head-to-head.

Cadillac’s options for 2026

Cadillac won’t be short of options for 2026.

Key adviser to the team, Mario Andretti, has already hinted they want an American driver alongside a more experienced option.

In terms of Americans, Colton Herta is the obvious choice.

For experience, Bottas, Kevin Magnussen or Sergio Perez are all available.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

