Intriguing and fresh Ferrari livery tipped for Lewis Hamilton’s new car

Lewis Hamilton’s first Ferrari will reportedly feature a bold new look.

Hamilton has swapped Mercedes for Ferrari and all eyes within the Formula 1 community are on the most successful driver in the sport, as he moves to the most successful team ever.

Hamilton’s 2025 car will be “a more intense shade of red”, according to Auto Racer.

The striking tweak to the livery will represent a clear change from the previous two iterations of Ferrari’s F1 cars.

However, it will not be as bold as the ‘Rosso Mugello’ - the one-off livery used at the 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix when Ferrari arrived in a darker-than-usual shade of red.

Ferrari to unveil Lewis Hamilton F1 2025 car

Hamilton is expected to get behind the wheel of a Ferrari for the first time this month in a private test at Fiorano.

His new team have also reportedly booked the Barcelona circuit to give their new driver additional laps in his new machine.

Formula 1 will host an official launch event at London’s The O2 with every team present on February 18.

A day later, Ferrari will officially unveil their latest challenger.

For now, Hamilton’s first Ferrari is code-named Project 677.

Hamilton will test his Ferrari officially when F1 preseason begins in Bahrain on February 26.

Loic Serra, also formerly of Mercedes, is the brains behind Ferrari’s 2025 car.

Serra and Hamilton reportedly have a close relationship from their days together in Brackley.

Claims from Italy - the home country of the famous Ferrari - suggest that their 2025 car will have a revised wheelbase and an adjusted gearbox.

Any changes would be geared towards weight management, in an attempt to solve the tyre issues that plagued Ferrari last year.