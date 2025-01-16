Jacques Villeneuve tips shock "biggest disappoint" of 2025

1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve expects Aston Martin to be the “biggest disappointment” of 2025 despite signing Adrian Newey.

Aston Martin have secured back-to-back P5 finishes in the constructors’ championship in recent years.

They started 2023 with regular podium finishes in Fernando Alonso's hands, but it’s been a real struggle since then.

Over the past two seasons, Aston Martin have underperformed with their in-season car development.

This was noticeable in 2024, where they slipped behind Alpine and Haas in performance terms by the end of the year.

The good news for Aston Martin is that they will have Adrian Newey starting work later this year.

Speaking to Action Network, Villeneuve explained why Aston Martin are likely set for a difficult season.

“I would say Aston Martin will be the biggest disappointment of 2025, not because they will do a bad job but because people are expecting them to start winning because Adrian Newey is there but he hasn't had time yet to have an effect on the team so the expectations from outsiders and fans will be misplaced.

“It will be disappointing not because of bad results but because they won't be what people are wanting and hoping to see with Newey there. It takes time.”

Will Aston Martin give up on 2025?

Aston Martin will be one of the teams that could give up on 2025 very quickly.

With the new rules coming into play next year - entirely new engines and dramatically different car designs - teams will have to balance their efforts on both years.

Aston Martin, which are unlikely to fight for the title in 2025, are one of the teams that will be pinning their hopes on next year.

Newey will have a major influence on their 2026 car, while it will have a works Honda engine in the back of it.

Former Mercedes engine guru Andy Cowell is now team principal as part of a significant restructuring.

Enrico Cardile, formerly of Ferrari, is involved in the technical team.