Lewis Hamilton marks “new era” at Ferrari with iconic Maranello shot

Lewis Hamilton has been pictured in front of Enzo Ferrari’s iconic office on his first day with his new F1 team.

Hamilton posted a picture suited and booted in front of the legendary red and white building, standing next to a Ferrari supercar.

January 20 is Hamilton’s first official day at Maranello before a potential simulator session.

The seven-time world champion is set to drive Ferrari’s 2022 F1 challenger later this week at the team’s home track in Fiorano.

Hamilton took to social media to declare the start of a “new era”.

He wrote on Instagram: “There are some days that you know you’ll remember forever and today, my first as a Ferrari driver, is one of those days.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red.

“I couldn’t be happier to realise that dream today. Today we start a new era in the history of this iconic team, and I can’twait to see what story we will write together.”

Hamilton ended his 12-year stint with Mercedes to make the move to Ferrari for the upcoming campaign.

The 40-year-old wanted to fulfil a childhood dream of racing for F1’s most successful constructor.

The Hamilton-Ferrari combination sees the two legendary entities combine forces.

Hamilton wants to win his eighth F1 drivers’ title to move one clear of Michael Schumacher.

On the other hand, Ferrari haven't tasted title success since 2008.

Hamilton gears up for life at Ferrari

It will be a busy few weeks for Hamilton as he acclimatises to life in his new team.

Not only will he have to get used to a new handling car and learn Ferrari’s steering wheel, but forging relationships and building rapport with his engineers will be vital to a successful season.

Hamilton isn’t unfamiliar with making bold career moves, leaving McLaren for Mercedes in 2013, which was widely criticised at the time.

For Hamilton, he’s joining Ferrari at the right time, given they finished just 13 points behind McLaren in the 2024 F1 constructors’ championship.

However, 2024 was Hamilton’s weakest F1 season to date despite taking two victories.

His pace, especially in qualifying, was a cause for concern, only beating George Russell five times across 24 races.

If Hamilton is able to fix his one-lap speed, he will likely be a major contender at the front of the field.