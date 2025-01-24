First insight into Ferrari’s off-season gains over McLaren: “The feeling is…”

Ferrari and McLaren on-track at the US GP

Ferrari have made significant gains over the winter relative to McLaren, according to F1 expert Martin Brundle.

Ferrari narrowly missed out on the 2024 F1 constructors’ title, finishing just 13 points behind McLaren.

The Scuderia were left to rue a mid-season upgrade, which curtailed their season.

This led to a poor run of form between Barcelona and Hungary, putting Ferrari behind Red Bull, McLaren and Mercedes consistently.

To their credit, they resolved their issues with a Monza upgrade, transforming their season as they moved into title contention.

Ferrari are confident if they continue on that trajectory, particularly improving in the high-speed corners, they can overtake McLaren in the pecking order.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Brundle revealed that Ferrari have made crucial gains during the off-season.

“Ferrari are very confident. At the moment, the feeling is Ferrari might have improved their car a little bit more than McLaren or others,” Brundle said.

“We know McLaren are confident in their data as well of what their new car looks like. It should be one of the greatest seasons in F1 history. It should be so close. Whoever wins it, will win a great championship.

“Until we see the cars on track and probably not until the Saturday of Melbourne, the first race, when they’re low fuel, flat-out, maximum power, giving it everything, fresh tyres, will we truly know the pace of who’s just aced it. As you know, it’s who’s still fast 30 laps, 50, 60 laps into a grand prix.

“Let’s wait and see. It’s very brave to write anyone off or write anyone into a championship-winning position.”

Will Hamilton give Ferrari the edge?

The signing of Lewis Hamilton will likely give Ferrari a boost heading into the new season.

It’s been a historic week for the team as Hamilton visited Maranello for the first time before hitting the track in the 2023 car.

Ferrari will be hoping Hamilton’s arrival will see an end to their long title drought, which dates back to 2008.

Hamilton hasn’t regularly featured at the front of the field in F1 since his title defeat to Max Verstappen in 2021 amid Mercedes’ struggles in the ground effect era.