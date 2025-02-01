Adrian Newey points out Fernando Alonso stat: “Doesn’t reflect his ability at all”

Adrian Newey pointed out that Fernando Alonso’s tally of two world championships “doesn’t reflect his ability at all” ahead of the duo linking up at Aston Martin later this year.

Newey officially starts work at Aston Martin on March 3 as their managing technical partner.

The 66-year-old will spearhead Aston Martin’s technical team as they look to start the new rules in 2026 on the right foot.

Newey is the latest high-profile signing by Lawrence Stroll, alongside Andy Cowell (who is now team principal) and Enrico Cardille (technical director).

In terms of drivers, Alonso remains alongside Lance Stroll in 2025.

Newey will get the chance to finally work with Alonso, which is something he’s admitted he’s wanted to do for a number of years.

When Newey was McLaren technical director, Alonso prevented them from winning the world title in 2005 with Kimi Raikkonen.

During the early 2010s, Red Bull’s main rival for the title was Alonso for Ferrari.

Speaking to AMuS, Newey spoke about Alonso.

“Fernando has been a bit of a thorn in the side through the years,” Newey said. “It will be good to be working with him. I’ve got a huge amount of respect for Fernando.

“The fact he’s only won two world championships, on paper, doesn’t reflect his ability at all.”

Newey’s praise for Alonso

Newey has always spoken glowingly about Alonso.

Speaking to the BBC last year, Newey said: “In terms of drivers, Fernando is one I have always… That’s a regret that that never happened because I have a tremendous respect for Fernando.

“The truth is, first of all, I try to live in the present and the future and not the past.

“Regrets? No. I just feel tremendously lucky to have had the opportunities I’ve had and to have worked with the people I have done and met the people I have done.”

Newey will have at least two years to work with Alonso, with the Spaniard’s contract running out at the end of 2026.

After that, Aston Martin could make a move to sign Max Verstappen.

Aston Martin have dismissed reports of a whopping £1bn bid to sign Verstappen, but given his links to Newey and the team’s engine partner for 2026 - Honda - it could be possible in the future.