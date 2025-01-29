Lewis Hamilton “far behind in preparation” at “Charles Leclerc’s team”

Lewis Hamilton is playing catch-up at Ferrari, he has been warned.

Hamilton debuted last month with his new team in a private test at Fiorano and has since driven in Barcelona too, his first tastes of Ferrari’s F1 car.

He did not participate in the postseason Abu Dhabi test where Carlos Sainz was among the drivers to debut for their new 2025 teams.

Remote video URL

“Lewis is far behind in terms of his preparation because he missed the postseason test in Abu Dhabi, where Sainz drove for Williams,” Connor McDonagh told the Crash F1 podcast.

“So this mileage, even though it isn’t a lot, is so crucial to get up to speed, to learn the steering wheel, and to build relationships.

“He is statistically the GOAT but he needs track time.

“Every moment with the team will make a difference because he’s behind Sainz and Esteban Ocon, who have already driven for their new teams.”

Lewis Hamilton told 'it's Charles' team'

Lewis Larkam said: “I remember when he switched from McLaren to Mercedes, it took him a while to get up to speed.

“It took him half a season to regularly be on pace with Nico Rosberg, and half a season to win his first race with Mercedes.

“We shouldn’t underestimate the bedding in process.

“It is effectively Charles’ team, he knows the inner workings. He is comfortable now, and knows what to expect. Hamilton is playing catch up.”

Hamilton’s new teammate Charles Leclerc is entering his seventh F1 season as a Ferrari driver.

Last season he finished third in the drivers’ championship, and racked up three grand prix wins.

Leclerc is also notably quick over one lap - an area where Hamilton has struggled over the past two seasons.

Their link-up is arguably the best driver pairing in F1 2025 and should power Ferrari in the constructors’ championship. Last year, they overtook Red Bull to finish behind only McLaren.

However, Sainz won two grands prix last year so Hamilton has some big shoes to fill and must first become adjusted to his new car.