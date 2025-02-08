Is Carlos Sainz underappreciated? “In the shade” after F1 team moves

“He also coincides with a given moment with Verstappen. It is a moment when Red Bull chooses Verstappen. He stays a little in the shade.”

Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz’s “value” and “quality” is underappreciated in F1, according to his father, Carlos Sainz Snr.

Sainz has moved to Williams for the 2025 F1 season following Ferrari’s decision to replace him with Lewis Hamilton.

The Spaniard’s final year with Ferrari was arguably his most impressive. He took two victories as Ferrari narrowly missed out on their first constructors’ title since 2008.

However, Sainz will drop down the grid to join Williams after Mercedes and Red Bull overlooked him.

Mercedes opted to promote Andrea Kimi Antonelli as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement for 2025.

Red Bull decided against Sainz, choosing Liam Lawson to partner Max Verstappen.

Speaking on El Cafelito, Sainz Snr explained that his son is “in the shade” in F1.

“I don’t think it’s given to him, the value and the quality that he has,” he said.

“He also coincides with a given moment with Verstappen. It is a moment when Red Bull chooses Verstappen. He stays a little in the shade.

“Then he ends up driving for Ferrari, which is not easy, imagine being a Ferrari driver, driving for McLaren.”

“Best version is still to come”

Sainz’s speed and hard-working nature make him an asset to any F1 team on the grid.

Despite joining Williams, Sainz hopes to return to the front of the grid in the coming years.

Either with Williams, as he helps them grow, or a return to a top team.

Alongside Alex Albon, Sainz can enhance his reputation by leading Williams over the next few years.

Sainz Snr feels that his son can only improve.

“I think Carlos’ best version is still to come,” he added. “That’s my feeling.

“He’s a driver who takes the steps and gives the feeling that every year he brings out his best version.

“There are drivers who arrive very quickly, give it all and then they go. Carlos keeps improving every year.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

