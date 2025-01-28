Ferrari focus on two key areas for second Lewis Hamilton test in Barcelona

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc continue to shake off their off-season rust with more F1 track action for Ferrari in Barcelona.

Ferrari have booked the Spanish Grand Prix circuit for three days of running in their 2023 challenger.

On Tuesday morning, Ferrari shared a video of Leclerc in action.

The driving schedule for both drivers with Ferrari not detailing that publicly.

Still, it will give Hamilton crucial mileage ahead of next month’s Bahrain test.

Hamilton got his first run in the Ferrari last week at Fiorano.

It was a historic week for the seven-time world champion, who visited Marnello and met with many of the team’s engineers.

His preparations for the new campaign continue to ramp up as he gets to grips

with the Ferrari, how they work, and builds rapport with the mechanics.

What are Ferrari focusing on in Barcelona?

A longer, more conventional circuit in Barcelona gives Ferrari more scope to focus on particular areas.

However, with just 1000km of mileage available to both drivers in older machinery throughout the year, Ferrari will have to be careful with how they allocate it.

Hamilton has already used up 89km at Fiorano, with the shorter Italian circuit allowing him to complete 30 laps.

For this second test in Barcelona, Ferrari have switched their focus onto tyre wear and race starts.

According to Motorsport.it, Ferrari feel there is “room for improvement” with their starts, particularly around the clutch.

Even though Leclerc was one of the best starters on the grid last year in terms of making up positions, Ferrari want to make gains in how they accelerate from the grid.

While drivers are responsible for releasing the clutch, the power delivery from the power unit is linked to the hybrid system and how that is set up.

Tyre wear was a key strength of last year’s Ferrari.

However, both drivers are testing the 2023 car, which was notorious for how it overheated tyres, which benefited them in qualifying but less so in races.