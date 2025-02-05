F1 gets new champagne sponsor for 2025 with return of historic brand

F1 has welcomed back Moët & Chandon as their official champagne sponsor for the 2025 season.

Moët & Chandon’s return is part of F1’s new 10-year “historic” partnership with LVMH.

F1 has recently announced partnerships with Louis Vuitton, which will sponsor the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, and Rolex, which has taken over from Tag Heuer as the official time-keeper.

Moët & Chandon will replace Ferrari Trento, which had been F1's sparkling wine sponsor since 2021.

Prior to that, Moët & Chandon had been F1's champagne provider from 1966 to 1999, and in 2020.

Drivers will get to toast Moët & Chandon’s world-famous champagne when they stand on the podium in 2025.

They will also be the title sponsor of the Belgian Grand Prix in July.

Speaking of the news, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “The tradition of toasting on the podium is one of the most iconic moments in our sport and we are thrilled to welcome once again Moët & Chandon as the Official Champagne of Formula 1.

“This partnership celebrates the history, emotion and excellence that bind Formula 1 and Moët & Chandon, in a perfect union of performance and refinement in a truly special year that sees us celebrate our 75th anniversary.

“The return of Moët & Chandon to the podium strengthens further the bond of our innovative partnership with LVMH and we cannot wait to toast this extraordinary collaboration together.”

Sibylle Scherer, CEO Moët & Chandon, added: “We are honoured and excited to return as the Official Champagne of Formula 1, celebrating a shared history of collective triumph and dedication since the 1950s. We honour the extraordinary teamwork, the unlimited precision, and the pursuit of excellence that drive both motorsport and our craft.

“This partnership is a tribute to the unity and shared achievements of inspiring drivers, their devoted teams, and the global community that rallies behind them.

“As Moët & Chandon takes its place on the podium once again, we proudly continue to craft moments of celebration that belong to everyone committed to this incredible journey.”