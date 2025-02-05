Axed Zhou Guanyu lands new role with Ferrari for 2025

Zhou Guanyu has joined Ferrari as one of their two reserve drivers for the 2025 F1 season.

Zhou was axed by Sauber at the end of 2024, leaving him without a seat on the grid.

The Chinese driver struggled during his final year with the team but scored Sauber’s only points with a strong drive at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Zhou has reiterated his desire to remain part of F1 after failing to land the second Sauber seat, even as a reserve driver.

He will share duties with Antonio Giovinazzi, with the pair alternating across the season.

Should either Lewis Hamilton or Charles Leclerc be unable to participate in a grand prix weekend, Zhou or Giovinazzi will get the chance to drive.

Oliver Bearman stepped in for Carlos Sainz at the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after the Spaniard was rushed to hospital with appendicitis.

Ferrari announced the following: “Zhou Guanyu is taken on as a reserve driver for Scuderia Ferrari HP alongside Antonio Giovinazzi, who continues in this role.

“For the Chinese driver, it is something of a homecoming, as he spent four years with the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy from 2015 to 2018.”

Ferrari added: “Zhou shares the reserve driver role with Antonio Giovinazzi, who has worked with Scuderia Ferrari HP since 2017.

“The Italian will also continue to race in the World Endurance Championship in the number 51 Ferrari 499P, with which he won the 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours.”

Can Zhou get back on the grid in 2026?

Zhou will face stern competition to get back on the grid in 2026.

Former teammate Valtteri Bottas, and Sergio Perez will hope to return with Cadillac in 2026, while Kevin Magnussen is also an option.

Cadillac, which are set to join the F1 grid in 2026 as the 11th team, reportedly want an American driver in one of their cars.

As a result, Colton Herta is the heavy favourite to take one of those seats in 2026.

Given Cadillac will run Ferrari engines in 2026, Zhou's chances of a return could have been given a welcome boost. 

