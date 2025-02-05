Turnaround at Ferrari as fresh set of Lewis Hamilton lap times are disclosed

Lap times for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc’s second Pirelli test on Wednesday have been revealed.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri was also on track in Barcelona for the final day to help out Formula 1’s official tyre supplier.

Hamilton teased Ferrari Tifosi by posting the fastest time of their drivers on Tuesday, but the roles were reversed 24 hours later.

Leclerc was the fastest Ferrari driver on Wednesday with a best time of 1:14.971. He did 74 laps.

Piastri’s lap time was 1:15.815, and he also did 74 laps.

Hamilton did 152 laps and his best time was 1:16.759.

Hamilton was ninth tenths behind Leclerc on Wednesday, and 0.8s behind his best time from the day prior.

However, it is key to remember that each driver carried out a different programme. Therefore, take their lap times with a pinch of salt.

Pirelli determined the run programme for the Ferrari and McLaren drivers.

“It was a very useful session, particularly when it came to providing a comparison between the various different constructions for next season,” said Pirelli’s Mario Isola.

“As well as experimenting with some compounds from the harder end of the range.

“The Barcelona circuit is known as one of the most demanding for the tyres in terms of the energy exerted and degradation, therefore the information we have gathered over these two busy days will be very important for the future development of this generation of tyres.

“It’s a really demanding start to the year with four test sessions even before the season begins and I want to thank all the teams that are working with us, because we know how busy they are at the moment.”

