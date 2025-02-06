Mercedes unveil Adidas gear for a new look in post-Lewis Hamilton era

Mercedes have offered a first glimpse at their new Adidas team kit for the 2025 F1 season.

On Thursday Mercedes revealed their official team kit and race overalls for the new season as part of their new partnership with the German sportswear giant.

George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who has replaced seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton following his switch to Ferrari, posed for official photographs in the new team apparel.

Mercedes confirmed they had entered what they described as being a “groundbreaking” partnership with Adidas last month. It marks a first foray into F1 for Adidas, who have taken over from Puma as Mercedes’ apparel supplier.

Mercedes and Adidas say “the range has been carefully crafted with specific cuts, performance technologies and bespoke functionalities to optimally support each member of the team during race weekends”.

"The collection is the culmination of hard work and dedication from our creation teams to deliver a collection that supports the sporting performance of the whole team in everything they do and is also one that fans can proudly wear both on the streets and in the stands at races,” said Adidas product lead Bianca Mast.

“We believe sport is for everyone, at every level, and motorsport is no different. Together with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, the prospect of bringing the pinnacle of motorsports to a new audience is a one that truly excites us - and we can't wait to see the famous three stripes in the paddock this season.”

Commenting on the new look, Russell said: “It's incredible for us as a team to work with a brand like adidas that truly understands what it is like to operate at the highest levels in sport.

“Their knowledge, expertise and attention to detail is something that is only going to benefit us as a team and hopefully give us an advantage as we set out to fight for race wins and championships, both this season and beyond

Antonelli added: "We're hugely excited to work with adidas as a team, and personally, as I look forward to my first season in F1, it feels even more special and I'm so glad to be working with a partner who truly understands the athlete's mindset.

“The first time I wore the new kit with my teammates is a moment I will remember forever, and I can't wait to look out into the stands and see the fans wearing it too."