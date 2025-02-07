Toto Wolff insists Mercedes will avoid “hangover” in post-Lewis Hamilton era

Toto Wolff is excited for Mercedes’ F1 future, insisting there’s no risk of a “hangover” following Lewis Hamilton’s departure.

It’s a new era for Mercedes as they head into the 2025 F1 season without Hamilton in one of their cars.

Hamilton had spent 12 years at Mercedes, winning six of his seven titles with the team.

However, the seven-time world champion decided to move to Ferrari for 2025 after three lacklustre seasons at Mercedes, while Hamilton wanted to fulfil a childhood dream by driving for the Italian brand.

While Mercedes lost Tommy Hilfiger as one of their key sponsors, they’ve welcomed sportswear giant Adidas as their primary kit partner for the upcoming campaign.

Speaking to Sky Sports at a media event centred around Mercedes’ new partnership with Adidas, Wolff spoke positively about the post-Hamilton era.

“It doesn’t get much better in terms of iconic brands [Adidas] in the field of sport,” Wolff said.

“It’s testament to the trust that this team has going forward. When I discussed Lewis going and Kimi coming with the CEO, he said ‘This is so exciting. Let’s go on the next generation!’

“And this is how we feel in the team. We have a strong vibe with the partners that are with us and want to come to the team, so we don’t feel any hangover.”

A “refresh” for Mercedes and Hamilton

Wolff feels that Hamilton’s decision to leave the team will ultimately be a “refresh” for both parties.

Hamilton’s final season with the team was arguably the most disappointing of his illustrious F1 career.

Aside from his two wins, Hamilton often lagged well behind teammate George Russell.

Hamilton’s form at the end of the season was so poor it led to an astonishing admission that he’s no longer fast enough.

The 40-year-old does seem rejuvenated at Ferrari just weeks into working with his new team, calling Maranello his “home”.

Reflecting on Hamilton’s first few weeks at Ferrari, Wolff added: “It was right for both of us. I think when you see Lewis in his first appearances at Ferrari, this picture in front of Enzo Ferrari’s house, it’s iconic. Lewis with his sense of style, and I’ve told him.

“And at the same time, us embarking on a different route, trying to reinvent ourselves with a young driver - in addition to George, who isn’t mentioned enough. We have a senior, accomplished driver that has won races, and this new kid coming up. I think it was a refresh for both of us.”

Mercedes will unveil their 2025 F1 challenger - the W16 - on February 24.

In recent years, Mercedes have opted to reveal their car at Silverstone before a shakedown.