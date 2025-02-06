Lewis Hamilton sends positive “right at home” message after latest Ferrari test

Lewis Hamilton appears to be loving life at Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton on track
Lewis Hamilton on track

Lewis Hamilton continues to exude positivity after his latest week of testing for Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion had the chance to drive Ferrari’s 2024 F1 challenger during a Pirelli’s tyre test in Barcelona earlier this week.

This marks another step in Hamilton’s preparation ahead of the new season, which kicks off in Melbourne on March 16.

It has been a busy few weeks for Hamilton, who made his first appearance at Maranello in January. 

Since then, Hamilton has spent significant time behind the wheel of a Ferrari as he gets up to speed with his new team.

Hamilton's only blemish so far has been a crash when he drove the SF-23 in Barcelona last week during his TPC outing.

However, the mood in the camp appears to be sky-high.

Despite his limited time at Ferrari, Hamilton sent a positive message to his fans via his Instagram account.

On Thursday afternoon, Hamilton posted a video edit of his first weeks at Ferrari, with a caption simply stating: “Feeling right at home.”

What’s next for Hamilton?

With the Pirelli 2026 tyre test now complete, Hamilton’s next on-track outing for Ferrari is expected to be on February 19.

Ferrari will officially launch their 2025 F1 challenger - the SF-25 - with Hamilton and Charles Leclerc set to give it a first run-out at Fiorano.

All 10 teams will gather at the O2 in London 24 hours before Ferrari's reveal for F1’s official season launch.

Teams are expected to unveil their liveries rather than their actual cars for the 2025 campaign. 

For Hamilton, it will be a big occasion, as a significant proportion of the audience will likely be British fans seeing him in red for the first time. 

After the car launch on February 19, attention will quickly turn to pre-season testing in Bahrain.

F1 pre-season testing takes place from February 26-28, with Hamilton and Leclerc sharing the three days of running at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
40m ago
Lewis Hamilton sends positive “right at home” message after latest Ferrari test
Lewis Hamilton on track
BSB News
2h ago
Glenn Irwin: Ducati “invested heavily”, “ideas Danilo Petrucci has used”
Glenn Irwin
F1 News
2h ago
Williams set to land new title sponsor for F1 2025?
Carlos Sainz is joining Williams for 2025
F1 News
3h ago
Toto Wolff prefers to stay quiet about Mercedes’ F1 2025 chances
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff
MotoGP News
3h ago
Alex Marquez: “Real potential” of factory MotoGP bikes not yet seen
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Sepang MotoGP test

More News

F1 Feature
4h ago
History hints at what Ferrari would do if sudden F1 stand-in was needed
Oliver Bearman deputised for Ferrari last season
MotoGP News
5h ago
Pecco Bagnaia reveals “incredible” Marc Marquez similarity
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Sepang Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
5h ago
Michelin hit back at suggestion Jorge Martin test crash caused by tyre fault
Piero Taramasso, Michelin MotoGP
MotoGP News
5h ago
Joan Mir’s best Sepang MotoGP test lap robbed by running out of fuel
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Sepang MotoGP test
F1 News
5h ago
Eddie Jordan shares update on his battle with cancer
Eddie Jordan