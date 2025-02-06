Lewis Hamilton sends positive “right at home” message after latest Ferrari test

Lewis Hamilton continues to exude positivity after his latest week of testing for Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion had the chance to drive Ferrari’s 2024 F1 challenger during a Pirelli’s tyre test in Barcelona earlier this week.

This marks another step in Hamilton’s preparation ahead of the new season, which kicks off in Melbourne on March 16.

It has been a busy few weeks for Hamilton, who made his first appearance at Maranello in January.

Since then, Hamilton has spent significant time behind the wheel of a Ferrari as he gets up to speed with his new team.

Hamilton's only blemish so far has been a crash when he drove the SF-23 in Barcelona last week during his TPC outing.

However, the mood in the camp appears to be sky-high.

Despite his limited time at Ferrari, Hamilton sent a positive message to his fans via his Instagram account.

On Thursday afternoon, Hamilton posted a video edit of his first weeks at Ferrari, with a caption simply stating: “Feeling right at home.”

What’s next for Hamilton?

With the Pirelli 2026 tyre test now complete, Hamilton’s next on-track outing for Ferrari is expected to be on February 19.

Ferrari will officially launch their 2025 F1 challenger - the SF-25 - with Hamilton and Charles Leclerc set to give it a first run-out at Fiorano.

All 10 teams will gather at the O2 in London 24 hours before Ferrari's reveal for F1’s official season launch.

Teams are expected to unveil their liveries rather than their actual cars for the 2025 campaign.

For Hamilton, it will be a big occasion, as a significant proportion of the audience will likely be British fans seeing him in red for the first time.

After the car launch on February 19, attention will quickly turn to pre-season testing in Bahrain.

F1 pre-season testing takes place from February 26-28, with Hamilton and Leclerc sharing the three days of running at the Bahrain International Circuit.