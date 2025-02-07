Lewis Hamilton blocked from further TPC F1 runs with Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton will conduct no further TPC (Testing of Previous Cars) for Ferrari ahead of the 2025 F1 season.

This is because he has already maxed out on the amount of mileage allocation permitted under F1’s rules.

Teams are limited over the season to 20 days of TPC running per year, with only one car available per outing.

Under the Sporting Regulations, current drivers can only conduct a total of 1000km of running over a maximum of four days out of the 20.

These rules were tweaked after Max Verstappen drove Red Bull's 2022 car during an in-season TPC test at Imola last year.

Ferrari have been using up their TPC allocation to help Hamilton get up to speed with the team ahead of his debut season with the Scuderia, having completed a bombshell switch from Mercedes.

The seven-time world champion completed his first day of TPC running to make his on-track debut in a 2023 Ferrari at Fiorano in January.

Alongside teammate Charles Leclerc, Hamilton spent another two days behind the wheel of the SF-23 at Barcelona last week.

Ferrari’s programme was disrupted when Hamilton crashed on the second morning of running last Wednesday.

The Italian outfit were back in action at Barcelona earlier this week as part of a two-day 2026 Pirelli tyre test as Hamilton got his first taste of Ferrari’s 2024 challenger, albeit a modified version designed to simulate next year’s downforce levels.

It also emerged that Ferrari took the opportunity to run their SF-23 again at Barcelona on Tuesday, providing Hamilton with his fourth and final day of running which falls under the TPC remit.

Hamilton is expected to drive Ferrari’s new 2025 car at Fiorano in a shakedown under one of the team’s two permitted filming days following the SF-25’s launch on 19 February.

Following that, the 40-year-old Briton and Leclerc will get to run Ferrari’s 2025 car in anger for the first time during official pre-season testing in Bahrain from 26-28 February.

Hamilton said he is “feeling right at home” following his first weeks at Ferrari.