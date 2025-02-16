Charles Leclerc urged to assert early dominance over Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari

Eddie Jordan's advice for Charles Leclerc against Lewis Hamilton in 2025.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton

Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan has urged Charles Leclerc to make the most of being settled at Ferrari as Lewis Hamilton gets up to speed with his new team.

2025 will be Leclerc’s seventh season at Ferrari, joining in 2019 alongside Sebastian Vettel.

Leclerc has made the team his own, dismantling Vettel before keeping Carlos Sainz at arm’s length.

A rejuvenated Hamilton will likely be Leclerc’s toughest challenge yet as both drivers look to challenge Max Verstappen for this year’s world title.

For Leclerc, he will be in an advantageous position to begin with, given that he’s been with Ferrari for a significant amount of time.

Speaking on the Formula for Success podcast, Jordan explained why Leclerc needs to capitalise early on.

“Leclerc is there now seven years. He’s knows everybody. He knows all the people, what to say, the language,” Jordan said.

“He’s the darling of Maranello. However, he will be surprised. I think he had a certain way with him over Sainz. As far as I am concerned, I think Lewis will hit the ground running. Well, I don’t want to say hit the ground running. I think it will take him two or three races.

“I would urge Leclerc to get on his bike at the early stage because that when’s Leclerc is going to show certain amounts of dominance.

“As the season unfolds, as the people show more, more and more love for him [Hamilton], particularly the Italian fraternity, the Tifosi, but also the country, because this is a national team. I really think that Lewis wants to and will embrace the love that it projects.”

Ferrari gear up for F1 launch

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for Ferrari since Hamilton’s first day with the team.

Hamilton and Leclerc drove the SF-23 at Fiorano during the seven-time world champion’s first week with the team.

Shortly after, they both were in action in Barcelona, making the most of their TPC quota.

Their running was cut short following a crash for Hamilton in the final sector at the Spanish circuit.

Earlier this week, the SF-24 was out on track as Ferrari and McLaren assisted Pirelli with their 2026 tyre development.

Those two days of running went smoothly for both drivers as they gear up for launch season.

Their next on-track appearance is set for February 19, the day the SF-25 will be officially unveiled. 

Charles Leclerc urged to assert early dominance over Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
30m ago
Finger pointed at “the most impressive rider” in MotoGP testing
Marco Bezzecchi
F1 News
30m ago
Wild Oscar Piastri to Red Bull scenario explained
Verstappen, Piastri
MotoGP News
2h ago
Jack Miller calls Yamaha V4 engine debate “a fad”
Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha, 2025 Sepang MotoGP test
F1 News
2h ago
High-profile Red Bull mechanic casts verdict on Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
4h ago
One big plus for Honda at Buriram even if another experiment apparently failed
Luca Marini

More News

F1 News
4h ago
Charles Leclerc urged to assert early dominance over Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
7h ago
Marc Marquez reveals five-rider list for MotoGP 2025 title contenders
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Buriram Test. Credit: Gold and Goose
F1 Feature
7h ago
Lewis Hamilton among Max Verstappen’s rivals criticised for “glaring flaws”
Hamilton, Verstappen
MotoGP News
18h ago
Game-changing new strength of Yamaha spotted in Buriram
Alex Rins
MotoGP News
20h ago
Alarm bells? Pecco Bagnaia makes stark admission about Marc Marquez
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Buriram Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.