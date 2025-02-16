Charles Leclerc urged to assert early dominance over Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari

Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan has urged Charles Leclerc to make the most of being settled at Ferrari as Lewis Hamilton gets up to speed with his new team.

2025 will be Leclerc’s seventh season at Ferrari, joining in 2019 alongside Sebastian Vettel.

Leclerc has made the team his own, dismantling Vettel before keeping Carlos Sainz at arm’s length.

A rejuvenated Hamilton will likely be Leclerc’s toughest challenge yet as both drivers look to challenge Max Verstappen for this year’s world title.

For Leclerc, he will be in an advantageous position to begin with, given that he’s been with Ferrari for a significant amount of time.

Speaking on the Formula for Success podcast, Jordan explained why Leclerc needs to capitalise early on.

“Leclerc is there now seven years. He’s knows everybody. He knows all the people, what to say, the language,” Jordan said.

“He’s the darling of Maranello. However, he will be surprised. I think he had a certain way with him over Sainz. As far as I am concerned, I think Lewis will hit the ground running. Well, I don’t want to say hit the ground running. I think it will take him two or three races.

“I would urge Leclerc to get on his bike at the early stage because that when’s Leclerc is going to show certain amounts of dominance.

“As the season unfolds, as the people show more, more and more love for him [Hamilton], particularly the Italian fraternity, the Tifosi, but also the country, because this is a national team. I really think that Lewis wants to and will embrace the love that it projects.”

Ferrari gear up for F1 launch

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for Ferrari since Hamilton’s first day with the team.

Hamilton and Leclerc drove the SF-23 at Fiorano during the seven-time world champion’s first week with the team.

Shortly after, they both were in action in Barcelona, making the most of their TPC quota.

Their running was cut short following a crash for Hamilton in the final sector at the Spanish circuit.

Earlier this week, the SF-24 was out on track as Ferrari and McLaren assisted Pirelli with their 2026 tyre development.

Those two days of running went smoothly for both drivers as they gear up for launch season.

Their next on-track appearance is set for February 19, the day the SF-25 will be officially unveiled.