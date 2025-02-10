Mohammed Ben Sulayem speaks out on Johnny Herbert’s “conflict of interest” dismissal

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has detailed the reasons for Johnny Herbert’s dismissal as F1 steward, highlighting a “conflict of interest”.

At the end of January, the FIA announced that Herbert would not be an F1 steward for the upcoming 2025 season.

The FIA cited Herbert’s media work, describing the combination of punditry and stewarding as “incompatible”.

While Herbert hasn’t been part of Sky Sports coverage since the end of 2022, the former British F1 driver has often been outspoken to digital media outlets.

Herbert was vocal in criticising Max Verstappen for his aggressive driving throughout last year, particularly in Mexico.

Herbert accused Verstappen of “intimidation” tactics, with his comments not going down well with Jos Verstappen.

Speaking to Marca, Ben Sulayem commented on Herbert’s sacking.

“Johnny was a very good commissioner, but then there was a conflict of interest and he knows that,” he said.

“You can’t be a journalist in a big company and express your point of view and then play the commissioner, who is a referee. You say: ‘My best case scenario is that so-and-so wins.’

“And what if that driver you prefer has another driver in first or second place? How do you make your judgement? He understood and he thanked the FIA and we thanked him for what he did.”

Ben Sulayem teases “new blood”

Following Herbert’s dismissal, Ben Sulayem has teased that new stewards will be involved moving forward.

The FIA has a pool of stewards who rotate throughout the year.

They use ex-F1 drivers, such as Vitantonio Liuzzi and Derek Warwick, to give their opinions during race weekends.

“We should not be limited and that is why tomorrow with the stewards we will have new blood,” Ben Sulayem added.

“It will give us a new selection that is going to sustain the business of motorsport.”

The FIA president also confirmed there will be multiple race directors throughout the year.

The identity of the second race director is still unconfirmed, with Rui Marques holding the role for the final three races in 2024 following Niels Wittich's shock exit.