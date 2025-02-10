Mohammed Ben Sulayem speaks out on Johnny Herbert’s “conflict of interest” dismissal

“And what if that driver you prefer has another driver in first or second place? How do you make your judgement?”

Mohammed Ben Sulayem
Mohammed Ben Sulayem

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has detailed the reasons for Johnny Herbert’s dismissal as F1 steward, highlighting a “conflict of interest”.

At the end of January, the FIA announced that Herbert would not be an F1 steward for the upcoming 2025 season.

The FIA cited Herbert’s media work, describing the combination of punditry and stewarding as “incompatible”.

While Herbert hasn’t been part of Sky Sports coverage since the end of 2022, the former British F1 driver has often been outspoken to digital media outlets.

Herbert was vocal in criticising Max Verstappen for his aggressive driving throughout last year, particularly in Mexico.

Herbert accused Verstappen of “intimidation” tactics, with his comments not going down well with Jos Verstappen.

Speaking to Marca, Ben Sulayem commented on Herbert’s sacking.

“Johnny was a very good commissioner, but then there was a conflict of interest and he knows that,” he said.

“You can’t be a journalist in a big company and express your point of view and then play the commissioner, who is a referee. You say: ‘My best case scenario is that so-and-so wins.’

“And what if that driver you prefer has another driver in first or second place? How do you make your judgement? He understood and he thanked the FIA and we thanked him for what he did.”

Ben Sulayem teases “new blood” 

Following Herbert’s dismissal, Ben Sulayem has teased that new stewards will be involved moving forward.

The FIA has a pool of stewards who rotate throughout the year.

They use ex-F1 drivers, such as Vitantonio Liuzzi and Derek Warwick, to give their opinions during race weekends.

“We should not be limited and that is why tomorrow with the stewards we will have new blood,” Ben Sulayem added.

“It will give us a new selection that is going to sustain the business of motorsport.”

The FIA president also confirmed there will be multiple race directors throughout the year.

The identity of the second race director is still unconfirmed, with Rui Marques holding the role for the final three races in 2024 following Niels Wittich's shock exit.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
43m ago
Jacques Villeneuve lands new role in F1
Jacques Villeneuve back at Williams
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton warned about repeat of Daniel Ricciardo failure
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
1h ago
Davide Tardozzi makes unexpected Ducati “opponent” call for MotoGP 2025
Davide Tardozzi, 2025 Sepang MotoGP Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
FIA president hints at F1 team radio ‘shut down’ due to swearing
Max Verstappen was punished for swearing in a news conference in Singapore
MotoGP News
2h ago
Marc Marquez has a new visor sponsor to provide breathtaking footage
Marc Marquez

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Red Bull’s brightest prospect since Max Verstappen edges closer to F1
Arvid Lindblad
BSB News
3h ago
Dan Cooper Motorsport announce Supersport rider signing
BSB
MotoGP Feature
4h ago
Casey Stoner reunites with key person behind Honda MotoGP success
Casey Stoner, Shuhei Nakamoto, Dani Pedrosa, 2012 Sepang MotoGP test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
4h ago
Garrett Gerloff makes punchy prediction after pulling covers off 2025 Kawasaki
Kawasaki
F1 News
4h ago
George Russell warns against ‘naivety’ facing Kimi Antonelli at Mercedes
George Russell and Kimi Antonelli