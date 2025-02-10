FIA president hints at F1 team radio ‘shut down’ due to swearing

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has indicated that F1 radio broadcasts could be “shut down” altogether due to swearing.

Foul language has became a major talking point in F1 with Ben Sulayem taking a firm stance as he looks to clampdown on driver swearing.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was ordered to “accomplish some work of public interest” at the end of 2024 after he used an expletive during an FIA press conference in Singapore last year.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was fined €10,000 for swearing in a news conference in Mexico. The Monegasque’s immediate apology spared him from a harsher punishment.

For 2025, the FIA has introduced new misconduct guidelines which could see F1 drivers receive points deductions or a possible ban for offences such as swearing or criticism the governing body.

Speaking at the FIA’s officials summit at the Jarama circuit in Spain, Ben Sulayem hinted that further steps will be taken to stamp out swearing.

“Do we go on and then shut down the radios of live communication? Maybe,” he said at the FIA officials summit at the Jarama circuit in Spain. “Do we delay it? Maybe.

“There’s a lot of things that would work now with our promoter. FOM are the promoter, the FIA, we are still the owners of the championship.”

Verstappen carried out his community service in the capital of Rwanda before picking up his fourth drivers’ world championship trophy at the FIA’s prize giving ceremony in December.

“When he sat down – and he was nervous – I said, how about injecting back in the society, going and inspiring young girls and boys in Rwanda? [He said] oh please, I will do that,” Ben Sulayem said.

“He was there, he was happy, he went there, hugged them, and it was a big plus for them. To see Max Verstappen coming to these people in Africa and then inspiring them, giving them the good words. They were so happy.”

Ben Sulayem added: “I remember, when the community service was given to Max Verstappen, what did some of the journalists say? They said, the president is going to have him cleaning the toilets.”

Ben Sulayem's latest claim

F1 drivers are understood to have not been consulted about the FIA’s new misconduct guidelines and learned of the rule changes through the media.

Despite facing a backlash from drivers over the controversy of swearing, Ben Sulayem claims to be “the most accessible president ever”.

“Most of the drivers that speak to me, they have my phone, I am the most accessible president ever. You will see they speak to me, they are very happy,” he explained.

“But of course, when I was a driver I used to complain. And when I don’t win, I will complain more. But I tried to be quiet and then wait for the next race to win. So you see, that’s natural, that’s human.

“How do I treat the drivers? Like my sons and my daughters. Honestly, I treat them with passion, with love. I treat them with understanding. I have been there. I want them to succeed.”