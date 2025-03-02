Michael Schumacher trait identified during Max Verstappen’s F1 title success

Max Verstappen’s ability to have “spare capacity” when driving has been likened to a key trait demonstrated by Michael Schumacher.

Verstappen has dominated F1 over the past few years, winning four consecutive drivers’ titles.

Heading into 2025, Verstappen could win his fifth title - matching Schumacher’s achievement of winning five consecutive titles between 2000 and 2004.

Verstappen is expected to face stern competition in 2025, given how strong McLaren and Ferrari ended last year.

Regardless, Verstappen has established himself as a true F1 great, with only Schumacher and then Lewis Hamilton ahead of him in the all-time winners list.

Calum Nicholas, one of Verstappen’s mechanics at Red Bull, was questioned about the Dutchman’s ability to do more than drive a car fast during a grand prix.

High Performance podcast host Jake Humphrey used Schumacher as an example and how David Coulthard felt that the German’s “spare capacity” set him apart from the rest.

“To be honest, all the way through 2023 and even the beginning of ‘24. Max would be there, leading the race and setting fastest laps, and we know from his radio that he’s driving around and watching the screens,” Nicholas explained.

“He’s watching the race and other things that are going on. Before the Safety Car is called he’s seen the crash that has happened on the screen at another part of the circuit and he’s been like ‘let’s be ready to pit’ or ‘there could be a Safety Car here, what are we doing?’.

“Like you say, that spare capacity doing all that, talking on the radio and still find time to be looking over here when he’s driving and seeing what’s going in the race.

“He will know when his nearest competitor pitted because he will see them on the screens coming down the pit lane sohe’s ready. He’s ready for the next lap or whatever it is. It’s something else.”

Why is Verstappen so formidable?

Verstappen’s F1 career with Red Bull started perfectly with a win on debut at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix.

However, due to Red Bull having an underperforming Renault power unit, Verstappen would have to wait until 2021 with Honda to get a chance to challenge for the title.

The seasons prior allowed Verstappen to master all of the other areas besides his raw speed, making him a “formidable” driver.

“I think with Max. it’s one of those things. All of us from 2016, that first race with the team, I think it was so obvious that there was this raw, untamed talent in Max that was going to be incredible,” Nicholas added.

“After that win, the rest of 2016, 2017, we had car failures and crashes. What’s made Max so great now that he’s mastered all those little things. His awareness of what’s going on in a race, his ability to control a race. He’s so formidable because he does everything well.

“The thing you’ve seen in past champions is that it’s not just about one bit of talent or speed or whatever. They manage everything in the paddock so well.”