Lando Norris calls Lewis Hamilton doubters “silly” after Ferrari move

“It’s Lewis. I think anyone who doubts him is silly.”

Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton
Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton

Lando Norris believes it would be “silly” to doubt Lewis Hamilton following his move to Ferrari for the upcoming 2025 F1 season.

Hamilton shocked the sporting world 12 months ago by deciding to move to Ferrari for 2025.

The 40-year-old will look to win a record-breaking eighth title with the Scuderia.

Hamilton will likely face stern competition from Norris, who finished second in last year’s drivers’ championship.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Norris was asked about Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari and whether the seven-time world champion will be more motivated.

“I would have thought so,” Norris said. “I don’t know. Again, everyone’s different. I think it’s cool what he’s doing and what he’s done going to Ferrari. I think it’s very special.

“Ferrari is incredible. I am sure he is. I feel like he will struggle to find any reasons not to be motivated. It’s an incredible opportunity for him. It’s a cool story.

“There’s a lot of bonuses with a lot of things going to Ferrari. There’s a lot of reasons to be more motivated and be ready to go. It’s Lewis. I think anyone who doubts him is silly.”

F1 launch season is underway

F1 launch season is firmly underway, and McLaren revealed their 2025 challenger on Thursday.

Norris and Oscar Piastri tested the MCL39 for the first time on track at Silverstone.

On Friday morning, Williams pulled the covers off their 2025 car - the FW47 - at the British GP circuit.

Crash.net were present for Williams’ launch as Carlos Sainz, Alex Albon, and James Vowles spoke optimistically about the upcoming campaign.

The next big event on the F1 calendar is F1 75 Live at the O2 in London, where all 10 teams will show off their new liveries.

Ferrari will then unveil their new car on February 19 in Maranello. 

Lando Norris calls Lewis Hamilton doubters “silly” after Ferrari move
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
1m ago
How Williams have already exceeded Carlos Sainz’s expectations
Carlos Sainz
F1 News
1m ago
EXCLUSIVE: James Vowles would ‘destroy’ Carlos Sainz's Ferrari secrets
Credit: Jack Threlfall
RR News
1h ago
Michael Dunlop vows redemption after strange visor issue at Isle of Man TT
Michael Dunlop
WSBK News
1h ago
2025 World Superbike Championship calendar: Full schedule of every race
World Superbikes 2025
MotoGP News
1h ago
Former MotoGP rider gets new ride in oddball American championship
S&S Indian Factory team, King of the Baggers 2025. Credit: Indian Motorcycle.

More News

BSB News
1h ago
Gino Rea names new rider for Ducati-backed British Supersport team
BSB
F1 News
2h ago
Lando Norris told he needs “razor blades” for Max Verstappen battle in 2025
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
BSB News
2h ago
Peter Hickman announces US racing return with Triumph
Peter Hickman with Triumph Street Triple 765. Credit: Triumph.
F1 News
3h ago
Carlos Sainz’s initial feedback after completing first laps in FW47
Carlos Sainz completed the first laps in the FW47
MotoGP News
4h ago
Valentino Rossi team star’s “chances pretty open” for 2025 MotoGP season
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, Buriram MotoGP test 2025