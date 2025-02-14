Lando Norris calls Lewis Hamilton doubters “silly” after Ferrari move

Lando Norris believes it would be “silly” to doubt Lewis Hamilton following his move to Ferrari for the upcoming 2025 F1 season.

Hamilton shocked the sporting world 12 months ago by deciding to move to Ferrari for 2025.

The 40-year-old will look to win a record-breaking eighth title with the Scuderia.

Hamilton will likely face stern competition from Norris, who finished second in last year’s drivers’ championship.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Norris was asked about Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari and whether the seven-time world champion will be more motivated.

“I would have thought so,” Norris said. “I don’t know. Again, everyone’s different. I think it’s cool what he’s doing and what he’s done going to Ferrari. I think it’s very special.

“Ferrari is incredible. I am sure he is. I feel like he will struggle to find any reasons not to be motivated. It’s an incredible opportunity for him. It’s a cool story.

“There’s a lot of bonuses with a lot of things going to Ferrari. There’s a lot of reasons to be more motivated and be ready to go. It’s Lewis. I think anyone who doubts him is silly.”

F1 launch season is underway

F1 launch season is firmly underway, and McLaren revealed their 2025 challenger on Thursday.

Norris and Oscar Piastri tested the MCL39 for the first time on track at Silverstone.

On Friday morning, Williams pulled the covers off their 2025 car - the FW47 - at the British GP circuit.

Crash.net were present for Williams’ launch as Carlos Sainz, Alex Albon, and James Vowles spoke optimistically about the upcoming campaign.

The next big event on the F1 calendar is F1 75 Live at the O2 in London, where all 10 teams will show off their new liveries.

Ferrari will then unveil their new car on February 19 in Maranello.