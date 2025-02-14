Lando Norris told he needs “razor blades” for Max Verstappen battle in 2025

Sky Sports F1 commentator Martin Brundle has quipped that Lando Norris must fit “razor blades” ahead of a likely title battle against Max Verstappen in 2025.

McLaren launched their 2025 F1 car - the MCL39 - on Thursday afternoon as Norris hit the Silverstone track for the first time in his new machine.

The Woking-based outfit ended last year as the fastest team, winning their first constructors’ title in 26 years.

Norris was unable to take Verstappen to the wire due to a number of missed opportunities through strategy errors or minor driver mistakes.

With McLaren expected to hit the ground running in 2025, Norris is adamant that he’s ready to win the title this year.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Brundle assessed Norris’ chances going into the new season.

“I think he knows what he’s got to do,” Brundle said. “He’s got a lot of experience now. He’s won races. He won two races last year brilliantly from the front, dominated. I think he’s got all the ingredients.

“What I admire about Lando is that when a lot of drivers would have left McLaren, a lot of enticing offers, he trusted the team. I do admire that because he trusted the team, believed in them and they came through.

“They are the reigning champions. Let’s hope he gets total payback.”

“Razor Blades on those elbows”

One area Norris will have to up his game in will be his wheel-to-wheel combat, particularly against Verstappen.

Verstappen schooled Norris at the United States Grand Prix on track.

While in Mexico, Norris did appear to show more aggression against Verstappen, with the latter picking up two 10-second time penalties in the process.

“Lando knows how to lead from the front now,” Brundle added. “I think he probably believes he can win a world championship. He will have to get his elbows out and get some razor blades on those elbows in wheel-to-wheel combat with Max.

“That’s clear as everyone has to as that’s how Max goes racing - he’s tough - and that’s why he’s won the last four world championships. I have no doubt but this is going to be a super tight year. I think it’s going to be incredibly competitive.

“The regulations are very mature. There’s nowhere to go much with the cars. They will all tweak them here and there. With this massive change coming for 2026 - so quite soon - the teams will want to put their budget, resources, their people and man power into the 2026 car.”