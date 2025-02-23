Max Verstappen ‘would rather crash than let you beat him’ claim made

Possible Max Verstappen flaw pointed out by a former F1 driver and grand prix winner.

Max Verstappen collided with Lewis Hamilton in Hungary last year
Max Verstappen collided with Lewis Hamilton in Hungary last year

Max Verstappen would “rather crash than let you beat him”, according to former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya.

The seven-time grand prix winner and 30-time podium finisher has criticised Verstappen’s hot-headedness when racing his rivals, which has often led to collisions.

Verstappen famously crashed with Lewis Hamilton on several occasions during their fierce 2021 title battle, while he also clashed with McLaren’s Lando Norris at times last year.

“Max doesn't like losing, and Max is a guy who would rather crash than let you beat him,” Montoya told OnlineCassino.com.br.

“We saw it at the end of last year where he did things that people were shocked by. We were asking ourselves, ‘Why did he do that?’

“When he was going against Lewis and taking no prisoners, everybody thought,’ Oh great. Finally someone is standing up to Hamilton.’

“Now the positions are reversed. And you look at it and now when the guy that is winning does something dodgy, they question it. That’s a new thing.”

Verstappen ‘won’t be a problem’ for Hamilton

Montoya also believes that Verstappen won’t be a factor in the 2025 F1 world championship, despite winning four successive drivers’ titles.

The Colombian expects Red Bull’s performance struggles which hampered them throughout parts of the 2024 season to continue, especially following the loss of design legend Adrian Newey, who has joined Aston Martin.

Montoya reckons McLaren and Ferrari, boosted by the arrival of seven-time world champion Hamilton, both head into the new campaign in stronger shape than Red Bull.

“Verstappen is not going to be Lewis’s problem this year. I'd be surprised if Red Bull comes out swinging like the last few years,” he added.

“Adrian Newey came out the other day saying that the problems at Red Bull are not as simple as they think it is.

"It's really difficult because when you believe what you're doing is right and all of a sudden things stop working, how far back do you go, and at what point do you go, ‘Is what we're doing now right or are we still wrong?

“If you're saying you're building the car wrong and you realise what you're doing is wrong, then how convinced are you that what you're doing now is completely right?

“At some point they have just got to go, ‘This is what we believe in and this is where we're going to put an effort in and this is what we're going to do and this is what's going to happen.

“You just start moving sideways or even backwards. If you keep going forward based on the wrong basics you're never going to get out of the hole. And that hole can be very deep, that's the problem.

“McLaren seem to have a very good understanding in how to translate everything they are doing into success. McLaren right now are the best team at identifying what is needed, telling the organisation what they are going to do and make it work better.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
55m ago
Max Verstappen ‘would rather crash than let you beat him’ claim made
Max Verstappen collided with Lewis Hamilton in Hungary last year
MotoGP News
55m ago
Yamaha “underplaying expectations” theory is touted
Fabio Quartararo
WSBK News
1h ago
Danilo Petrucci achieves personal “target” at Australian World Superbike round
Danilo Petrucci leads Andrea Iannone, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Carlos Sainz lands new F1 role as Sebastian Vettel’s replacement
Carlos Sainz
F1 News
2h ago
Christian Horner addresses “pretty sharp” digs from rival F1 team bosses
Christian Horner

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
“Big concern” about Pedro Acosta’s 2025 MotoGP season shared
Pedro Acosta
WSBK News
3h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu threatens to quit World Superbike: “almost like a Ducati Cup”
Toprak Razgatlioglu leads trio of Ducatis, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
4h ago
Yamaha announces Jonathan Rea WorldSBK replacement
Augusto Fernandez, Yamaha. Credit: Yamaha Racing.
WSBK News
4h ago
Alvaro Bautista enjoys “really fun” Australian WorldSBK fightback after Superpole Race “mistake”
Alvaro Bautista, Andrea Iannone, Scott Redding, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
4h ago
Yuki Tsunoda’s surprising Red Bull stance after missing out on promotion in 2025
Yuki Tsunoda