Christian Horner addresses Max Verstappen future after $1bn Aston Martin rumour

Christian Horner has described Aston Martin’s rumoured interest in Max Verstappen as just “noise” because any “serious” talk is done “behind the scenes”.

Last month, the Daily Mail published a report claiming that Aston Martin was prepared to table an astonishing £1 billion deal to sign Verstappen from Red Bull.

While Verstappen is contracted at Red Bull until the end of 2028, it’s believed there’s a number of get-out clauses in his contract.

Publicly at least, Verstappen has insisted that he’s happy at Red Bull but reiterated his desire to have a competitive car.

2025 could be a crucial year for the Verstappen-Red Bull relationship, given McLaren and Ferrari’s upturn in performance last year.

With the new rules in 2026 on the horizon, Red Bull will have to show Verstappen that they can still compete at the front of the grid in F1.

In an interview with Goodwood, Horner discussed Verstappen’s future and their continuing “open relationship.”

“Max has a very open relationship with the team, and, of course, you discuss things openly, as in any form of partnership,” Horner said.

“He’s made very clear what his position is towards the team. And, of course, you’re always going to discuss things behind closed doors. That’s normal operation.

“Every team is going to show interest in him because he is the exceptional talent that we all know, so you can only imagine he would be at the top of every team’s list.

“There was a lot of noise. And usually, when the noise is so public, it tends to be more... The serious stuff is usually done behind the scenes, not through the media.”

Where could Verstappen go if he left Red Bull?

Having signed Adrian Newey, Aston Martin remain the heavy favourites to sign Verstappen, should the Dutchman want to leave.

Backed by billionaire Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin are readying themselves for world titles in F1.

Aston Martin are powered by Honda from 2026, with Verstappen enjoying a great relationship with the Japanese manufacturer.

Mercedes expressed interest in Verstappen when Lewis Hamilton decided to leave the team.

Toto Wolff spoke publicly about Verstappen - but ultimately promoted Andrea Kimi Antonelli alongside George Russell.