One F1 driver failed a driving test after failing to stop at a ‘stop’ sign

A Formula 1 driver failed their driving test after a rookie mistake.

Oliver Bearman has come clean on what happened during his first road car driving test.

The new Haas F1 up-and-comer has since become road legal, while in the past few weeks Mercedes newcomer Kimi Antonelli also passed his driving test.

Bearman shared the amusing story of what went wrong when he first tackled the dreaded test.

“Luckily, I passed it a few years ago! You can pass at 17, not 18, like in Italy,” Bearman said.

“I passed on my second time!

“I didn’t stop at a ‘stop’ sign. I didn’t burn it, I did slow down, but you’re meant to stop.

“We don’t have those on race tracks!

“Typical racing driver, I thought I could pass my test without any lessons. That’s where I went wrong.

“I took a few lessons for the second one.

“I’ve been driving since 2022 now, so I am a very experienced driver now!

“My first car was a BMW 1 series, now I have an Alfa Romeo company car.”

Haas’ Oliver Bearman among F1 2025 rookies

Bearman is among six rookies in the 2025 F1 driver line-up (including Liam Lawson who ended last year as a full-time driver).

He first caught the eye a year ago in Saudi Arabia, driving for Ferrari as a replacement for the unwell Carlos Sainz.

Bearman was seventh in Jeddah, ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris.

He then drove for Haas at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix (finishing 10th) and the Sao Paulo Grand Prix (12th).

Bearman got the nod for a permanent Haas seat when they lost Nico Hulkenberg and opted to replace Kevin Magnussen.

Esteban Ocon was brought in from Alpine as Bearman’s teammate.