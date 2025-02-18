FIA reveal drastic plan to change Monaco GP with new pit stop rule

There could be a new pit stop rule for this year's Monaco Grand Prix.

Start of the 2024 Monaco GP

The FIA are set to force drivers to make multiple pit stops during the Monaco Grand Prix in a bid to spice up the show.

Plans to increase the on-track action in Monaco were one of the major talking points following a meeting of the F1 Commission.

As part of that discussion, forcing drivers to make multiple pit stops is a potential idea to improve the show for fans.

The FIA noted in a statement: “Furthermore, with the aim of promoting better racing at the Monaco Grand Prix, the commission discussed proposals for Monaco-specific regulations.

“The commission agreed to increase the number of mandatory pit stops in the Race. These proposals will be further discussed by the Sporting Advisory Committee in the coming weeks.”

Aston Martin team principal Andy Cowell confirmed to media including Crash.net at the F1 75 Live launch event that the idea has been “discussed but no agreement, and more work to be done”.

The Monaco GP has been criticised over recent years due to a lack of overtaking during race.

While qualifying remains a great spectacle, many fans find race day boring due the inability to race other cars. 

With little wriggle room to adjust the circuit, changing the pit stop rules could be one way to spice up the show.

Stricter front and rear wing tests from Barcelona

The FIA also confirmed that there will be “new, more stringent, deflection tests” from the Spanish Grand Prix onwards for the front and rear wings.

Flexible front and rear wings have been a major talking point over the last 12 months.

It’s been a key area of development for F1’s leading teams, particularly McLaren and Mercedes.

It was reported earlier this month that the FIA will impose stricter tests to ensure teams are abiding by the rules.

McLaren’s rear wing was put in the spotlight following Oscar Piastri’s victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Their straight-line speed caught the attention of their rivals after Piastri fended off Charles Leclerc in Baku.

The FIA asked them to modify it for Singapore.

