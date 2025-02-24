FIRST LOOK: Mercedes' unveil first F1 car post-Lewis Hamilton for 2025

Mercedes have unveiled their 2025 F1 car - the W16.

The Mercedes W16
The Mercedes W16

Mercedes are the latest F1 team to officially unveil their 2025 car - the W16 - their first since Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari.

Mercedes opted to reveal their new challenger ahead of its on-track debut at the Bahrain International Circuit, just two days before the start of pre-season testing.

It's a new era for Mercedes, who will race without Hamilton for the first time since 2012.

George Russell will lead the team following Hamilton's departure, alongside 18-year-old wonderkid Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

The new Mercedes W16
The new Mercedes W16

Speaking following the launch, team boss Toto Wolff, said: “Everyone at the team, in Brackley and Brixworth, has been hard at work over the winter. Last season was incredibly competitive on the track and, whilst we took several wins, we are all focused on challenging for victories more consistently. We have made gains in the off-season, but we will only know where we stand come the first race in Australia.

“We have an exciting line-up to help us achieve our objectives. Both drivers have progressed through our junior programme and that is a vindication of our commitment to both supporting and developing talent. 
 
“George has proven that he is one of the very best drivers on the grid, capable of competing for the Drivers' Championship if we can give him a car capable of doing so. As the senior driver, he will help lead the team forward and support Kimi in his development.
 
“Kimi has all the necessary talent to achieve great things at the pinnacle of the sport, but this is a rookie season and there will inevitably be ups and downs. We're looking forward to that journey together though and helping him develop over the course of the year.”

The W16 will take to the track for the first time on Tuesday as part of a shakedown. 

Mercedes confirm F1 testing schedule

Mercedes have confirmed their F1 testing schedule, with Antonelli set to drive the W16 first on Wednesday.

He will be in the car for the first morning on day one of testing in Bahrain before handing over to Russell.

On day two, Russell will drive the morning session, while Antonelli will be in the car for the afternoon

Antonelli will kick things off in the morning on Friday, the final day of testing ahead of the new season in Australia.

Russell will get the final four hours of running as testing concludes.

Can Mercedes fight for F1 title in 2025?

After three inconsistent seasons, Mercedes will be hopeful they’ve finally understood F1’s tricky ground effect rules.

Since the start of 2022, Mercedes have just five victories to their name.

Four of those came last season, with Russell and Hamilton taking two wins apiece.

Despite four wins, they were a distant fourth in the F1 constructors’ championship, as they struggled with inconsistency. 

The W15 only performed best in certain climatic conditions - when it was cooler - and tracks that required a low downforce setup.

Making the W16 an all-rounder will be key to Mercedes consistently challenging in 2025.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

