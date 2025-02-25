Red Bull's secretive 2025 F1 car finally breaks cover

Red Bull’s 2025 F1 car has finally been seen for the first time one day before pre-season testing kicks off in Bahrain.

Aside from unveiling their livery at the F1 75 season launch event in London, an element of secrecy had surrounded Red Bull’s 2025 challenger.

But that mystery ended on Tuesday when Red Bull became the last team to release images of its RB21.

A series of dimly-lit photographs - taken at Red Bull’s Technology Campus in Milton Keynes - gave very little details of the team’s new challenger away.

Red Bull's RB21 debuts in Bahrain

The RB21 finally broke cover for the first time on Tuesday morning in Bahrain with Red Bull conducting an initial shakedown run.

Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson split driving duties for the filming day outing, which is restricted to just 200km of running as per F1’s strict testing regulations.

Getting the RB21 out on track for the first time 🤩💙#F1 || #RedBullRacing pic.twitter.com/vEQ8EYlG7s — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 25, 2025

Red Bull are joining the likes of Mercedes, Aston Martin, Alpine and Haas in conducting a filming day at Bahrain this week.

Red Bull’s newly-formed driver line-up for 2025 will then put the RB21 properly through its paces during three days of pre-season testing on Wednesday to Friday.

Verstappen heads into the new season looking to win a fifth successive drivers’ world championship, but the Dutchman is set to face a renewed challenge from the likes of McLaren, Ferrari and maybe even Mercedes.

Red Bull enjoyed a dominant start to 2024 but were overtaken by McLaren as the fastest team by the end of the year.

The Milton Keynes squad also lost their constructors’ crown and slipped to third place in the standings, behind both McLaren and Ferrari.

Red Bull will be aiming to return to winning ways in 2025, having dropped the underperforming Sergio Perez from their line-up.