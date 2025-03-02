Theory about concerning Lewis Hamilton failure at Ferrari in F1 2025

A concern has been shared about an important area where Lewis Hamilton may fail at Ferrari.

Hamilton has completed his first preseason test in Bahrain as a Ferrari driver after his switch from Mercedes.

His new team will hope to immediately emerge competitively in the new season which begins on March 16 with the Australian Grand Prix.

But his fast teammate Charles Leclerc will pose a problem for Hamilton, he has been warned.

“This is a man who is fully bedded in,” Natalie Pinkham told Sky Sports about Leclerc.

“He is no slouch on a single lap, something Lewis struggled with last year.”

David Croft replied: “I have a theory that Charles wins the quali battle, and Lewis wins the battle in the races.

“Lewis isn’t a slouch but he lost motivation in those last years at Mercedes.”

Hamilton was comprehensively out-qualified by George Russell in 2024.

He even admitted at low points of last year that qualifying had become his weakness.

Reason suggested why Lewis Hamilton ‘lost motivation’

Crofty also shared another suspicion about Hamilton’s final races with Mercedes.

“It wouldn’t surprise me - given Lewis wanted a longer contract at Mercedes - that when he didn’t get it, he lost motivation and faith,” the commentator said.

“‘Why did they give me a 1+1, not a 2+1 deal?’

“When you are not backed by your employer it can affect your performance. You want them to have faith in you. You want to have positive feedback.

“If you don’t get it, you think ‘is there a reason?’

“You are only as good as your last race. You might be a seven-time champion but if your last race was a stinker, and you have another stinker, questions will be asked.

“It’s understandable he would lose a bit of motivation.

“He’s had a year to think about Ferrari so his concentration and focus goes to your next employer, because you want to shine.

“This is his best chance to win an eighth title. Ferrari would love it if Hamilton is the champion. It justifies their investment.”