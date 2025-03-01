Remarkable mobile phone data loss almost cost an F1 driver his big chance

Ollie Bearman’s big F1 breakthrough was almost lost through an error with a mobile phone.

A year ago, then-Ferrari junior Bearman was called up for the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to replace the unwell Carlos Sainz.

His terrific points-scoring performance - ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris - helped him earn a Haas race seat for 2025.

But Sky Sports’ David Croft told the back-story: “Bearman told me that he nearly didn’t get the call!

“His manager went to Saudi without much data on his phone.

“He didn’t have a sim to use abroad, and he ran out of money five minutes after [Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur] rang him!

“It was the most important phone call of his life!

“Ollie’s manager picks up the phone and says ‘Hi Fred’.

“Fred says ‘I want to speak to Ollie’.

“He says ‘no problem’ then the phone cuts out because he’s run out of data.

“Ollie had about 30 seconds on his phone to talk to Fred. He said ‘be quick because I’m running out of data!’

“Fred said ‘get to the airport now’.”

Haas told 'they've got to step up' in F1 2025

Haas were bottom of the pile in 2023 but rebounded impressively last year.

They have two new drivers this season, rookie Bearman and ex-Alpine driver Esteban Ocon.

Crofty added: “Haas did a sensational job last year. They’ve gone against Ferrari in terms of their front suspension this year.

“They haven’t changed from the push rod in 2024, in the way that Ferrari have, who have gone to a pull rod.

“Ayao Komatsu has settled into the team principal role. At testing last year, Haas just ran and ran and ran race simulations to understand why they were wearing their tyres out.

“Their results came after what they did in testing.

“‘Where did we struggle and how do we put it right?’

“Now they’ve got to step up. They are good at setting their car up.

“They have an association with Toyota as well, so we’ll see what bears fruit.

“They have two new drivers, I think it’s a brilliant pairing.”