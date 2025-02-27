“Question marks” over Ferrari pace as possible McLaren edge pinpointed

Have McLaren got an early advantage over the competition in F1 2025?

Lando Norris
Lando Norris

A race simulation conducted by McLaren’s Lando Norris caught attention in the afternoon on the second day of F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain.

While McLaren kept their outright pace hidden on day two in Sakhir, with Oscar Piastri and Norris a low-key 13th and 14th on Thursday’s end-of-day leaderboard, their encouraging long run pace did raise eyebrows.

Norris spent the majority of his session on a long run which impressed those watching the timing screens, including Sky Sports F1 pundit and ex grand prix driver Karun Chandhok.

"Norris did a 20-lap first stint, 18-lap second stint and 20-lap third stint and he's boxed so he's done a full race distance. He was down into the 1:32s for a lot of that final stint," Chandhok noted.

Chandhok believes this could be an indication that McLaren may hold an early advantage over the rest of the field - at least in race pace.

"Leclerc did a similar first two stints and is in the 1:33s and now the 1:34s compared to Norris in the 1:32s on a similar stint length,” he continued.

“Antonelli is in the high 1:33s on his last stint. Norris is the outlier. It's extraordinarily fast on his final stint.”

McLaren’s rivals will be ‘concerned’

Chandhok reckons McLaren’s eye-opening pace will leave their rivals “concerned”.

“The McLaren looks driver-friendly, predictable and has all the traits you would want, so they will be happy,” Chandhok added.

“I don't think Ferrari or Mercedes will be too disappointed but equally they will be concerned about the McLaren pace."

Echoing Chandhok’s verdict, Sky Sports F1 pitlane reporter Ted Kravitz said there are “question marks” over Ferrari’s long run pace.

“Lando Norris, what a great race run that seems to be,” Kravitz said. “That looked like a very solid race run for him.

“Question marks over Leclerc and Ferrari’s race run as we’ve been saying, but Hamilton comfortable in the car.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton delivers classy response to Eddie Jordan Ferrari “suicidal” criticism
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
Max Verstappen’s “can’t be worse than last year” Red Bull take
Max Verstappen
F1 News
1h ago
“Question marks” over Ferrari pace as possible McLaren edge pinpointed
Lando Norris
F1 News
2h ago
"Encouraging sign" for Lewis Hamilton highlighted by F1 pundit during Bahrain test
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
2h ago
Is Ferrari’s F1 car suiting Lewis Hamilton better than Mercedes?
Lewis Hamilton

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Early weakness of McLaren’s 2025 F1 car exposed by Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
3h ago
2025 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Day 2 as it happened
Kimi Antonelli
F1 Results
3h ago
2025 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Day 2 (Thursday) Results
Carlos Sainz
RR News
4h ago
New Isle of Man TT team set up by man who defied ‘six months to live’ diagnosis
Isle of Man TT
WSBK News
4h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu's Ducati complaint addressed with a fresh theory
Toprak Razgatlioglu