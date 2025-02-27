“Question marks” over Ferrari pace as possible McLaren edge pinpointed

A race simulation conducted by McLaren’s Lando Norris caught attention in the afternoon on the second day of F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain.

While McLaren kept their outright pace hidden on day two in Sakhir, with Oscar Piastri and Norris a low-key 13th and 14th on Thursday’s end-of-day leaderboard, their encouraging long run pace did raise eyebrows.

Norris spent the majority of his session on a long run which impressed those watching the timing screens, including Sky Sports F1 pundit and ex grand prix driver Karun Chandhok.

"Norris did a 20-lap first stint, 18-lap second stint and 20-lap third stint and he's boxed so he's done a full race distance. He was down into the 1:32s for a lot of that final stint," Chandhok noted.

Chandhok believes this could be an indication that McLaren may hold an early advantage over the rest of the field - at least in race pace.

"Leclerc did a similar first two stints and is in the 1:33s and now the 1:34s compared to Norris in the 1:32s on a similar stint length,” he continued.

“Antonelli is in the high 1:33s on his last stint. Norris is the outlier. It's extraordinarily fast on his final stint.”

McLaren’s rivals will be ‘concerned’

Chandhok reckons McLaren’s eye-opening pace will leave their rivals “concerned”.

“The McLaren looks driver-friendly, predictable and has all the traits you would want, so they will be happy,” Chandhok added.

“I don't think Ferrari or Mercedes will be too disappointed but equally they will be concerned about the McLaren pace."

Echoing Chandhok’s verdict, Sky Sports F1 pitlane reporter Ted Kravitz said there are “question marks” over Ferrari’s long run pace.

“Lando Norris, what a great race run that seems to be,” Kravitz said. “That looked like a very solid race run for him.

“Question marks over Leclerc and Ferrari’s race run as we’ve been saying, but Hamilton comfortable in the car.”