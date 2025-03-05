Awkward Carlos Sainz snub of James Vowles caught by Netflix

Drive to Survive reveals Carlos Sainz awkwardly stood up Williams team principal James Vowles before signing for the team.

Carlos Sainz stood up team principal James Vowles before eventually signing for the Williams F1 team, Netflix’s Drive to Survive has revealed. 

The story of Sainz’s move to Williams after losing his Ferrari seat to seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is charted in episode four of the latest season of Netflix’s fly-on-the-wall F1 documentary series.

During the episode, which is titled ‘Carlos Signs’, Sainz’s decision-making process is documented, reports Motorsport.

“I honestly didn’t expect it. It leaves me bitter. I’m going to negotiate and get myself a good deal,” the 30-year-old Spaniard says in response to being forced to make way for Hamilton at Ferrari.

Williams team principal Vowles talks about how he “wakes up in the morning and I go to sleep at night thinking of nothing else” in his attempt to land Sainz’s signature.

A conversation between Vowles and Sainz’s manager Carlos Ońoro takes place.

“I really am confident this is a good contract and a good place. I know I’m going to get stronger over the next few races, I’m quite an honorable individual,” Vowles is heard telling Oñoro.

“You want a relationship? I want a relationship. Let’s put a piece of paper together that covers it off.”

McLaren’s Lando Norris sheds light on his former teammate’s thinking during the episode.

“I spoke to Carlos yesterday. In the short term it’s Williams, but longer term Audi,” he says.

At one point, Vowles is captured confidently telling Williams board member James Matthews that things were “pretty much there” with Sainz.

“Signing a driver has some similarities to dating. You start with texts, then [there’s] dinner, then you end up in a hotel room,” he jokes.

Briatore involvement complicates matters 

Vowles arranged for the contract to be signed later that night at his hotel, but there’s an unexpected plot twist when Sainz does not show up.

A producer asks Sainz: “You were going to sign for Williams but then changed your mind. What happened there?” 

Sainz responds: “Flavio [Briatore] called me.”

It was at this stage Sainz began considering Alpine as an option for 2025 and beyond, with Briatore returning to the Enstone-based squad in an advisory role.

Williams’ hopes of landing Sainz appear to have taken a blow at the British Grand Prix, with Oñoro telling Vowles over the phone: “Carlos has got doubts. I think he’s evaluating every single team available.”

Sainz’s conversations with Alpine result in then reserve driver Jack Doohan jokingly labelling him “the paddock sl*t”. Doohan would go on to get the seat for 2025. 

However, a few weeks later, Williams finally got their man, with Sainz eventually putting pen to paper. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

