Bold prediction for Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton in F1 2025 laid out

The F1 2025 season will centre around Lewis Hamilton’s first year with Ferrari.

He is seeking an all-time record eighth drivers’ championship after splitting with Mercedes.

The true potential of his Ferrari machinery looks promising although McLaren are tipped to have the fastest car as the season starts in Australia next weekend.

Max Verstappen’s brilliance behind the wheel, and his hunger for a fifth drivers’ title in a row, should never be discounted.

So how will Hamilton fare? Where will he finish in the standings, and how many races will he win?

Connor McDonagh: “Lewis Hamilton finishing fifth in this year’s drivers’ championship seems a safe bet at this stage.

“The McLarens look to have the edge - and based on last year, both should score well.

“Verstappen will be in the mix, irrespective of how strong the RB21 performs throughout the year.

“I do anticipate Charles Leclerc will have a decisive edge on Hamilton throughout the year as the seven-time world champion gets up to speed with his new team.

“It’s very rare that Hamilton doesn’t win a race during a season - it’s only happened twice before (2022/2023).

“Ferrari will have some high peaks, allowing Hamilton to win at least once during his first year with the team. I’d be surprised if it was in Australia, though.”

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Larkam: “I’ve previously gone out and boldly said Hamilton will win the championship in his first season with Ferrari, so I’m sticking to my guns.

“In terms of how many races he will win? I’ll go with five or six.

“I expect this season to be tightly contested, with four teams sharing the top step of the podium.

“I think Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen, both McLaren drivers and George Russell will all win races.”

Lewis Duncan: “Fighting for the championship in year one of his Ferrari deal is a tall order, but the season is long and Hamilton is clearly still brimming with the confidence of a driver who believes they can fight for another title.

“Given the benchmark McLaren has set, as well as the obvious threat reigning champion Max Verstappen poses, if Hamilton can breach the top three in the championship it will be a job well done and a good marker set for 2026.

“As for how many races he can win, he should be able to win at least two, matching his tally from last year with Mercedes. Leclerc managed three for Ferrari last season, which is well within Hamilton’s remit to match.”

