Experts have exciting shout over Lewis Hamilton at F1 Australian Grand Prix

McLaren are widely expected to possess F1’s fastest car at next week’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

But the question of who will most closely challenge the constructors’ champions at the 2025 curtain-raiser is hotly debated.

Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes showed glimpses of their potential in F1 pre-season testing but remain far from a guaranteed bet.

Lewis Hamilton, on his Ferrari debut, races in a grand prix he has won twice and been on the podium at on 10 occasions.

Max Verstappen retains his status as F1’s top driver and drivers’ champion despite doubts around his car.

Our experts had their say on who McLaren must watch out for…

Lewis Larkam: “Ferrari appeared to keep their cards close to their chest in pre-season testing in Bahrain.

“I think Ferrari will be the closest challengers to McLaren in Australia, and I wouldn’t be totally shocked if they actually took the win.

“There’s just something about the Prancing Horse winning the opening round of the season in Melbourne, which coincidentally happens to be one of Lewis Hamilton’s best tracks…”

Connor McDonagh: “It might have been a patchy three days of testing for Red Bull in Bahrain but it would be foolish to rule Max Verstappen out.

“Even if Red Bull aren’t quite on McLaren’s pace, Verstappen will be there or thereabouts.

“There are still question marks around Mercedes’ pace amid the cooler conditions in Bahrain. Plus, we’ve yet to see the best from Ferrari.

“Verstappen has proved consistently over the past few years that he’s comfortably the best driver on the grid - and most consistent.”

Lewis Duncan: “McLaren should hit the ground running and be hard to beat in Melbourne. The team clearly has the best car in F1 at the moment and both of its drivers are more than capable of controlling races.

“Pre-season testing is always hard to read, but the pace that Lewis Hamilton showed in the Ferrari looks encouraging.

“The challenge ahead of him and the injection of fresh confidence his Ferrari switch has already brought him should also mean we see a more fired up version of the seven-time champion than we have done for a long time.”