Experts have exciting shout over Lewis Hamilton at F1 Australian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton to debut for Ferrari at 2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

McLaren are widely expected to possess F1’s fastest car at next week’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

But the question of who will most closely challenge the constructors’ champions at the 2025 curtain-raiser is hotly debated.

Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes showed glimpses of their potential in F1 pre-season testing but remain far from a guaranteed bet.

Lewis Hamilton, on his Ferrari debut, races in a grand prix he has won twice and been on the podium at on 10 occasions.

Max Verstappen retains his status as F1’s top driver and drivers’ champion despite doubts around his car.

Our experts had their say on who McLaren must watch out for…

Lewis Larkam: “Ferrari appeared to keep their cards close to their chest in pre-season testing in Bahrain.

“I think Ferrari will be the closest challengers to McLaren in Australia, and I wouldn’t be totally shocked if they actually took the win.

“There’s just something about the Prancing Horse winning the opening round of the season in Melbourne, which coincidentally happens to be one of Lewis Hamilton’s best tracks…”

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Connor McDonagh: “It might have been a patchy three days of testing for Red Bull in Bahrain but it would be foolish to rule Max Verstappen out.

“Even if Red Bull aren’t quite on McLaren’s pace, Verstappen will be there or thereabouts.

“There are still question marks around Mercedes’ pace amid the cooler conditions in Bahrain. Plus, we’ve yet to see the best from Ferrari.

“Verstappen has proved consistently over the past few years that he’s comfortably the best driver on the grid - and most consistent.”

Lewis Duncan: “McLaren should hit the ground running and be hard to beat in Melbourne. The team clearly has the best car in F1 at the moment and both of its drivers are more than capable of controlling races.

“Pre-season testing is always hard to read, but the pace that Lewis Hamilton showed in the Ferrari looks encouraging.

“The challenge ahead of him and the injection of fresh confidence his Ferrari switch has already brought him should also mean we see a more fired up version of the seven-time champion than we have done for a long time.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
29m ago
Experts have exciting shout over Lewis Hamilton at F1 Australian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
31m ago
Ignored track revived for 2025 race - but not in MotoGP
F1 Feature
2h ago
Top 10 F1 cars of all time: What is the dominant F1 car in history?
Red Bull RB19
Moto3 News
2h ago
Moto3 race winner Tatsuki Suzuki reveals intriguing first post-retirement role
Tatsuki Suzuki, 2024 Moto3 Austrian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Martin Brundle highlights key Liam Lawson strength to handle Max Verstappen challenge
Liam Lawson

More News

F1 News
2h ago
“Doom and gloom” as F1 2025’s “slowest car” is pointed out
Gabriel Bortoleto
MotoGP Feature
2h ago
Analysis: Why Ai Ogura's speed is a boost for Aprilia’s missing MotoGP champion
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing, 2025 Thai MotoGP
F1 News
4h ago
Jack Doohan “poor drive” myth exposed, Alpine told to defend him
Jack Doohan
BSB News
5h ago
British Superbike Championship announces “dynamic” safety apparel partner
Jason O'Halloran, 2024 Oulton Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood.
MotoGP News
5h ago
Casey Stoner reveals unexpected key person behind his early career
Casey Stoner, 2002 250cc French Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.